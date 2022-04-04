Johnny Knoxville knocks off Sami Zayn on WrestleMania debut

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn faced Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes match at WrestleMania 38 on 3rd April 2022.

The feud between Zayn and Knoxville has been going on since the latter announced his participation in the Royal Rumble this year. The Jackass star didn't leave any stone unturned in tormenting the former Intercontinental Champion.

At the Showcase of The Immortals, Knoxville defeated The Great Liberator and won his first-ever WrestleMania match.

Initially, Zayn had the upper hand in the match, but it eventually changed when Knoxville attacked the former with a fire extinguisher. Soon after, an air horn, a trash bin, a rat trap table, a bowling ball, and many other weapons were used as Knoxville gained the upper hand.

Unfortunately for Zayn, Knoxville was backed by his Jackass friends, and Wee Man even got inside the ring and slammed The Great Liberator. But Zayn eventually threw Wee Man out of the ring with a kick right to his face.

Although Zayn was able to inflict punishment on Knoxville, it was the latter who successfully pinned the former Intercontinental Champion by trapping him in a giant rat trap.

Sami Zayn reveals what position he was in before WrestleMania

Prior to the WrestleMania 38, Sami Zayn mentioned that he was happy with his position and his character in the industry.

In an interview with Sportsnet, The Great Liberator said that Knoxville likes to fool people, whereas Zayn himself likes to be fooled, and that creates a chemistry between them.

The former Intercontinental Champion added that he never thought of playing such a character with the Jackass star, but evidently, the fans loved it, and it eventually got them booked at WrestleMania.

"It’s been a pretty unique experience because I don’t know, in all honesty, that this was always the plan....Our characters played off each other very well. He makes a fool of people and my character you want to see get made a fool of so there’s a natural connection there. I think the chemistry was good, and the reactions were good enough to get us to this point which is to face off at WrestleMania. I really enjoy it," said Zayn. [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen how Zayn will respond to his loss at the Grandest Stage of Them All and what lies in the future for the Conspiracy Theorist.

Do you think Sami Zayn will take revenge from Knoxville? Sound off in the comment section below.

