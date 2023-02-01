WWE legend says he'll beat Gunther's "stupid a**"

WWE Superstar Gunther hogged the limelight with his stand-out performance in the 30-man Royal Rumble match this past weekend.

However, AEW's Chris Jericho isn't scared of the six-foot Austrian and has taken to Twitter to send him a strong warning.

Entering the match at #1, The Ring General made it to the final two, lasting nearly 71 minutes before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

The 35-year-old shattered Rey Mysterio's previous record of spending the longest time in the 2006 Royal Rumble match.

Gunther's valiant effort received critical acclaim from fans and veterans alike.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who was eliminated from the match by Gunther, recently showered praise on the young star.

The NXT commentator asserted that he would prefer jobbing for the Intercontinental Champion than making the latter jobbed out by him.

Interestingly, a fan tagged Chris Jericho in a Twitter post quoting Booker T's recent stance on Gunther and tweeted, "Take notes Jericho."

The JAS leader quickly responded to the tweet, saying he doesn't do "jobs" and that he'll beat up the Imperium leader.

"Sorry, I don’t do jobs. I’ll beat #Gunther’s stupid a**," Jericho wrote on Twitter.

You can check out Le Champion's tweet here.

As of this writing, Gunther hasn't reacted to Jericho's stern message. The two men work in different promotions, so it's unlikely that fans will see a buzzworthy clash between them anytime soon.

Jim Ross has weighed in on Gunther's performance at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Jim Ross is another wrestling personality who became a fan of Gunther's work in the 30-man match.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW commentator hailed The Ring General as the "MVP" of the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble:

“He’s a freak, and [he] had a hell of a night, no doubt about it. Probably the best night of his career ever. It’s arguable to say that Gunther was the MVP of that show because he went well over an hour. But he’s a lean, mean fighting machine, there’s no doubt about that. So hat’s off to him as well. It’s just great to see wrestlers having the opportunity on a major stage to succeed, and their effort dictates their success," Ross said.

The 35-year-old may not be headlining WrestleMania in Hollywood this year, but he could feature in a blockbuster showdown at the event.

Recent reports have insinuated that WWE is planning a match between Drew McIntyre and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at the Show of Shows.

Apparently, the company planted seeds for this clash at the Royal Rumble when the Austrian star eliminated the Scottish Warrior from the match.

