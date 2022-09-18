Top SmackDown Rumors: Megastar to return and become the champion at WrestleMania 39, Huge WrestleMania match planned for Drew McIntyre, Plans for Roman Reigns

Welcome to another edition of the top SmackDown backstage rumors that could significantly impact the WWE product. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting stories revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Charlotte Flair, among others.

The Queen has been out of action for the past few months. She took a sabbatical to marry AEW star Andrade El Idolo after WrestleMania Backlash. However, it looks like the former women's champion is all set for a big return. Apart from that, we will also look at what WWE has allegedly planned for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

3) SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair rumored to return soon

Charlotte Flair is ready to return. They believe it could be as soon as Extreme Rules PLE, but if not then they'll hold off until post Survivor Series



There is big Plans for Flair in 2023



The Queen has been off-screen since she lost an 'I Quit' Match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rousey and hasn't competed in the squared circle since. However, Xero News has reported that Flair is ready to return and could be expected back as soon as Extreme Rules.

However, if WWE doesn't plan her return for the following premium live event, her appearance will likely be held off until after Survivor Series. The report also suggested there are plans for her to beat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania next year.

2) Huge match potentially planned for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39

The Scottish Warrior hasn't had the best of luck recently. Despite a tremendous performance at Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre fell short and could not defeat Roman Reigns for the title. He is currently feuding with Karrion Kross on SmackDown but could soon begin a program with Gunther.

"Drew Mcintyre vs Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship has been internally discussed for a future PPV. I was told there is a possibility we could get that match at WrestleMania 39," reported Xero News.

Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and also had a stellar match at Clash at Castle against Sheamus. McIntyre and The Ring General have a hard-hitting style and will likely give the fans a memorable contest when they eventually come face to face. Xero News has stated that a bout between the two is being considered for WrestleMania 39.

1) Roman Reigns to defeat The Rock at WrestleMania?

WWE is hoping that SmackDown's Tribal Chief will finally have a big match against his cousin, The Rock, at WrestleMania. WrestlingNews.co reported that the current plan is for Reigns to remain undefeated up until WrestleMania 39, where he will face The Great One.

Only after he beats The Rock will there be any chance of him dropping the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This was allegedly Vince McMahon's original plan, and Triple H is sticking by it. The possible angle could be why Reigns did not drop the world title to Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

