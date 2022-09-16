Drew McIntyre could possibly face huge star in a first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been one of the biggest stars in the company over the last few years. He has faced and defeated several top names, but fans could soon see him face current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther is one of the dream matches that many want to see. The two heavyweights have never competed in a one-on-one match and fans can't wait to see them square off.

According to a report by Xero News, WWE is discussing a feud between McIntyre and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The report further adds that we could possibly get this massive one-on-one match at next year's WrestleMania 39.

Xero News @NewsXero Source states:



Drew Mcintyre vs Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship has been internally discussed for a future PPV



I was told there is a possibility we could get that match at WrestleMania 39 Source states: Drew Mcintyre vs Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship has been internally discussed for a future PPVI was told there is a possibility we could get that match at WrestleMania 39

Drew McIntyre is confident that the match against Gunther will happen

During an interview on an episode of Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker last year, the Scottish Warrior had huge praise for the former record-breaking NXT UK Champion Gunther (fka WALTER).

McIntyre stated that he can't wait to face him and ensured the fans that a match between them is definitely going to happen.

"He is somebody who has done a great job as the NXT UK representative and a representative of European wrestling. He came out of nowhere. I remember the first day I saw him. It was right before I came back to the WWE. I was at wXw in Germany and was like, 'Who is that? Why have I never seen him before?' That's somebody who I would've picked as one of my guys to work with during that time, but we never got the chance to get together because I never knew he existed, quite frankly. But now, everyone knows he exists and that match is going to happen eventually," said Drew McIntyre.

WWE recently presented its first stadium show in the UK in over 30 years - WWE Clash at the Castle. One of the top fantasy matches for the show was Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther.

While that didn't happen there, WWE has teased a match between these two during a recent live event when both these stars had an intense staredown in the ring.

Are you excited for a potential future one-on-one match between McIntyre and Gunther? Sounds off in the comments section below!

