Watch: Gunther squares off against former WWE Champion at recent event

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther came face-to-face with Drew McIntyre this week.

The Ring General has been an impressive prospect on the blue brand ever since his main roster debut on the April 8 episode of SmackDown. In the weeks following his debut, he defeated Ricochet to become the Intercontinental Champion.

Since then, he has been a formidable competitor, taking down anyone that stood in his path.

WWE rolled down to Bridgeport, Connecticut this weekend for a live event. The former NXT UK champion was scheduled to take on Ricochet in a singles match for the IC title. Gunther won the match and then started a beatdown on his adversary after the bout.

Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre rushed to the rescue. The two stars stood across the ring, seemingly ready to brawl. The Austrian Bruiser, however, left the ring quickly avoiding any exchange, allowing McIntyre to help the high flyer.

Gunther is in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown

On the July 8 episode of SmackDown, The Ring General issued an open challenge to anyone who could step up to face him for the IC title. His challenge was accepted by Shinsuke Nakamura.

Gunther declined to face The King of Strong Style, stating that he needed to earn his title opportunity. Nakamura faced Ludwig Kaiser instead and managed to beat him with the Kinshasa. In a rematch this week, Shinsuke looked in control before the champ struck him when the referee's back was turned. This allowed Kaiser to pick up the win.

Nakamura's threat is looming large and the champ will have to inevitably deal with him. As far as Drew is concerned, both men are on the blue brand and it would be interesting to see if they cross paths again on TV.

