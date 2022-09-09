Rumored backstage plans for Roman Reigns to drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

It looks like Roman Reigns won't be losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship anytime soon, per a recent report.

Roman Reigns recently picked up a massive win over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle to retain his world title. Reigns has now surpassed 1000 days without getting pinned, and it looks like no one on the roster can potentially dethrone him at the moment.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNewsCo has reported that there are no plans in place to have Reigns lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this year. A WWE source told the outlet that Reigns will likely be walking into WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

If the rumored direction stays the same, The Tribal Chief will defeat The Rock at The Show of Shows and eventually lose the belt sometime after the annual extravaganza.

Roman Reigns has previously spoken up about wanting a match with The Rock

When talking about the greatest stars in WWE history, The Rock's name usually comes up somewhere at the top. The Great One didn't have a long career but is regarded by many as one of the greatest talkers in the business. He is currently a megastar in Hollywood and is one of the most recognizable faces on the planet.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns is hands down the biggest superstar in WWE today. He has been Universal Champion for more than two years at this point and has defeated some of the biggest names in WWE. Here's what he had to say about possibly facing The Rock:

"It's something that he definitely played into within 'Young Rock,' which as you know with him, everything is highly strategic. A lot of synergy with everything that he does, with the projects he's guiding and has in mind. So yeah, I would say just based on that alone, it looks even better than it did the last time we spoke," Reigns said. [H/T Times Now News]

It's going to be an interesting few months when the road to WrestleMania begins next year. Fans will have to wait and see who will be the one to dethrone Reigns after he potentially defeats The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

