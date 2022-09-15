Returning former women's champion scheduled to beat Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is undoubtedly one of the biggest WWE stars right now. However, she is reportedly set to lose a big money match to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Former multi-time RAW and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair has been out of action from WWE for over four months now. She last competed at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year, dropping her SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey in a brutal "I Quit" match. She has been on a break since she married former WWE and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

According to a new report by Xero News, sources have told them that Charlotte Flair is set to return as soon as WWE Extreme Rules 2022 next month. The report further adds that WWE has big plans for The Queen next year, including her reportedly beating Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Bianca Belair wants to beat all the four "horsewomen" of WWE

Bianca Belair has quickly established herself as a top star in her comparatively shorter career on the main roster. Recently speaking on the In The Kliq podcast, she revealed that her goal is to beat and pin all four horsewomen of WWE - Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

“Yes, that is one of my top goals, to eventually defeat and pin all Four Horsewomen,” Bianca said. “Like you said, I've gotten three out of the four. I'm excited to go up against Bayley again to just solidified the fact that she is one of the Horsewomen that I have pinned. Then, eventually, to go after Charlotte Flair. For her to be the last one that I have to try to conquer is a big task for me being that, when I first came to WWE, she was one of the first women that I looked up to. (h/t Fightful)

The EST of WWE already has victories over Bayley and Sasha Banks. Earlier this year, she pinned Becky Lynch as well at WrestleMania 38. Charlotte Flair is the only one of the four horsewomen that she is yet to pin.

