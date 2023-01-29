Cody Rhodes has punched his ticket to the main event of WWE WrestleMania in Hollywood this year.

The American Nightmare returned triumphantly from a torn-pec injury and won the 30-man Royal Rumble match at the namesake Premium Live Event in San Antonio, Texas. Entering at #30, the RAW Superstar gave a clinical performance, making as many as five eliminations.

The 37-year-old tossed out big names like Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul before finally eliminating Gunther. The final two pushed each other to their limits, tying for most eliminations during the match with 5-5.

The Austrian star entered at #1 and lasted for well over 71 minutes, topping Rey Mysterio's previous 62 minutes and 15 seconds record at Royal Rumble 2006. Despite The Ring General setting a new record, Rhodes is basking in his glory.

His Royal Rumble win has garnered amazing responses from fans across the world. Dustin Rhodes has also reacted to his brother's win by tweeting a four-word message:

"Bring it home Brother! #RoyalRumbleWinner," Dustin wrote on Twitter.

Fans are rallying behind Cody Rhodes in his quest to become the WWE World Champion, a title that eluded his late father's career.

With The American Nightmare brimming with confidence, it will be interesting to see who he challenges at The Show of Shows this year.

Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Kevin Owens in the main event of Royal Rumble later tonight.

Who do you want to see Cody Rhodes face at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below.

