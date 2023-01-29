Gunther breaks significant record after entering the WWE Royal Rumble at No. 1

WWE Superstar and current reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther broke Rey Mysterio's long-standing record at the Royal Rumble.

The Ring General has been on a dominant run since joining WWE back in 2019. He held the NXT UK Championship for an impressive 870 days and passed 233 days as the Intercontinental Champion with seven successful defenses. Gunther also leads the dominant faction known as Imperium.

The Intercontinental Champion has showed no signs of slowing down. He entered tonight's Royal Rumble at number one and had quite a difficult path ahead of him, but he somehow managed to fight his way through and make it to the final two. The other final competitor, Cody Rhodes, would eventually eliminate him after an incredible back-and-forth to earn his championship spot at WrestleMania 39.

Despite not winning, the Intercontinental Champion did break a long-standing Royal Rumble record held by Rey Mysterio. The Ring General lasted 1 hour, 11 minutes, and 25 seconds in the matchup, breaking Mysterio's time of 1 hour, 2 minutes, and 15 seconds that he got back in 2006.

Everyone, including the official WWE Twitter account, praised The Ring General for his gutsy performance.

The WWE Universe may be raving about Gunther's final stretch with Cody Rhodes, but it should also be noted that he also had a showdown with Brock Lesnar en route to his record-breaking performance.

It remains to be seen whether a potential match against The Beast Incarnate is in the works for The Ring General.

