Current Ring of Honor world champion Chris Jericho has re-signed with AEW and is expected to remain there until 2025.

Some fans on Twitter seemingly wanted The Ocho to return to his home promotion, WWE. Jericho was an integral part of the Stamford-based company for years. He has won numerous world championships and is also a former 9-time Intercontinental Champion.

A portion of fans, though, seem glad that Chris Jericho has re-signed with AEW and isn't returning to WWE.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Vasu @NotVasu0 @WrestleOps Really wanted him back in WWE but oh well. @WrestleOps Really wanted him back in WWE but oh well.

CraigJs1989 @CraigJs1989 glad he is staying in wrestling though, he’s one of the ‘s and AEW will be fine while he’s there. @WrestleOps Arhh damn. There goes my hope he has one last big wrestlemania matchglad he is staying in wrestling though, he’s one of the‘s and AEW will be fine while he’s there. @WrestleOps Arhh damn. There goes my hope he has one last big wrestlemania match 😞 glad he is staying in wrestling though, he’s one of the 🐐‘s and AEW will be fine while he’s there.

Mark @ImNotJolly @WrestleOps Surprising and Not Surprising at the same time @WrestleOps Surprising and Not Surprising at the same time

LiLbotboi @lbotboi @SeanRossSapp Excellent, Jericho has been fantastic on TV recently. Backstage he seems to get on with everyone as well. @SeanRossSapp Excellent, Jericho has been fantastic on TV recently. Backstage he seems to get on with everyone as well.

RayStarZee @RayStarZee @SeanRossSapp Every WWE fans salty in comments section 🤣 @SeanRossSapp Every WWE fans salty in comments section 🤣

𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚘 ⛱ @HNCHDynamite @AEW @IAmJericho Two of AEW's biggest stars have re-signed with the company within the space of 2 weeks, but tell me again how AEW is a sinking ship!!! @AEW @IAmJericho Two of AEW's biggest stars have re-signed with the company within the space of 2 weeks, but tell me again how AEW is a sinking ship!!!

Chris Jericho claimed that him, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson are the captains of AEW

Chris Jericho recently claimed that he was one of the captains in AEW alongside Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Speaking in a recent interview with Comicbook, the former AEW World Champion addressed the recent backstage controversies within the promotion:

"It’s just that we’re a growing company. You know what I mean? When I worked in WCW, it’d been around for 50 years. When I worked for WWF, it had been around for 60 years. We’ve been around for three years, so there’s always going to be growing pains. And that’s why somebody like myself and Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, we are the captains of the team. It’s like a football team or a soccer team or a hockey team," Jericho said.

In recent months, there have been numerous backstage issues within AEW, starting off with CM Punk's verbal tirade against The Elite. Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks are currently absent from TV following a reported altercation.

Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara is also another name who has found himself in numerous controversies. The Spanish God was reportedly involved in an issue with Eddie Kingston, followed by his recent issue with Andrade El Idolo. Guevara and Andrade apparently got into it backstage with the former WWE star being sent home.

It will be interesting to see if Chris Jericho, Moxley, and Danielson can maintain harmony in the locker room going forward.

