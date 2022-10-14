Top star credits himself, Jon Moxley, and former WWE Champion as 'Captains' of AEW locker room

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho recently named himself, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson as leaders of AEW's locker room.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has had well-documented issues with its roster over the past couple of months. Several controversies have plagued them like the Sammy Guevara-Eddie Kingston scuffle, CM Punk-The Elite locker room fight, and the recent Guevara-Andrade El Idolo confrontation.

It was reported that during the September 4th fracas, Jericho stabilized the rest of the locker room as he assumed leadership. Moxley and Danielson were also praised for adding a calm and funny atmosphere for the rest of the wrestlers.

In an interview with Comicbook, Jericho discussed the recent backstage controversies within AEW, saying the company is just experiencing tough times as it's still young. The ROH World Champion then called himself, Moxley and Danielson the 'captains.'

"It’s just that we’re a growing company. You know what I mean? When I worked in WCW, it’d been around for 50 years. When I worked for WWF, it had been around for 60 years. We’ve been around for three years, so there’s always going to be growing pains. And that’s why somebody like myself and Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, we are the captains of the team. It’s like a football team or a soccer team or a hockey team," Jericho said.

It will be interesting to see if Jericho, Moxley and Danielson keep smoothing things up for the rest of the talent moving forward amidst issues.

AEW star Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives

During the same interview, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho pointed out that AEW just has its growing pains. He added that there are people who constantly keep a positive attitude.

The Ocho added that he's just focused on the great things marching ahead for the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"We know what’s really happening and we know, sure there are things you got to fix, but the positivity in our company is off the charts and the optimism of where we’re going over the next few years is also off the charts. So it’s very exciting and the fact we just had our third year anniversary is huge because we never knew. We never knew if we would have one anniversary. So, there’s growing pains, it’s just the way it is and that’s okay. That’s what I’m here for and we’re taking care of the issues and focusing more on the positives, which are 98% to two," Jericho added.

Last night at AEW Dynamite in Toronto, Canada, Jericho retained his ROH World Championship in front of his countrymen against Bryan Danielson. This happened after ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia turned on The American Dragon.

