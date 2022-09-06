WWE legend reportedly took on leadership reins during recent backstage tensions and CM Punk's brawl with top AEW stars

Amidst all the chaos backstage after AEW All Out, Chris Jericho is reported to have stepped up.

Despite being a resounding success, the pay-per-view has seemingly instigated many problems in the AEW locker room. An altercation involving Ace Steel, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks is reported to have broken out.

Despite everyone's heightened emotions, Chris Jericho apparently kept a calm head during the crisis, according to a report by PWInsider. He apparently also spoke calmly at the AEW talent meeting recently. His leadership role was cited by multiple other sources as well in the report.

Michelle🤘Worrell72FOZZYCJ @michelae28 I wanna say that @IAmJericho was a complete professional at the media scrum after All Out unlike others. He was a class act answering question unlike others. He can teach some others to be respectful. Very uncomfortable watching part of the media scrum. I wanna say that @IAmJericho was a complete professional at the media scrum after All Out unlike others. He was a class act answering question unlike others. He can teach some others to be respectful. Very uncomfortable watching part of the media scrum.

As of now, Chris Jericho is involved in a feud with Bryan Danielson. He also scored a win over the American Dragon at All Out with a low blow, the consequences of which are expected to be disclosed soon.

It remains to be seen what is next for the Wizard in the coming weeks.

FTR was reportedly not involved in the backstage events following the AEW All Out Media Scrum

While CM Punk and other major stars had a massive brawl backstage, FTR was reportedly nowhere near at that time.

The PWI report claims that FTR had exited the venue by that time. The Top Guys also tweeted that they were connecting with other wrestlers over a bottle of Woodford Reserve in the locker room.

Furthermore, they appear to be in no position to have such an escalated situation develop, along with many others who have long since departed the locker area.

FTR also had a match at the pay-per-view, where they teamed up with Wardlow to take on Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns. A grueling fight between the two teams ended with FTR and Wardlow emerging victorious.

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what role Dax and Cash will play in the events surrounding CM Punk.

