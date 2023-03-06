AEW faction has officially broken up

A recent update from AEW star QT Marshall has revealed that the popular faction, The Factory, is no longer together.

The Factory was created in the early stages of All Elite Wrestling and was composed of students from Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall's Nightmare Factory training center. Several other members also joined in due course, including The Gunn Club and Dustin Rhodes.

Branded initially as The Nightmare Family, the group served as a major stepping stone for several stars. Members of The Factory included Marshall,' Big Shotty' Lee Johnson, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comorodo, Aaron Solo, and Cole Karter. The group separated from Cody Rhodes in March 2021 after Marshall and his associates attacked The American Nightmare.

A Twitter user expressed their nostalgia for The Factory and wished to see them back in AEW, tagging QT Marshall in their tweet. In response, Marshall explained that the group disbanded due to excessive criticism from "experts."

However, he also mentioned that the group had a great time together and encouraged fans to continue supporting individual members throughout their careers.

"We did some fun stuff. Unfortunately, the amount of Factory hate from the “experts” in wrestling was too much and the group had to disband. But keep your eyes on @BigShottyLee @realcolekarter @AaronSoloAEW @Mr_Freakbeast" QT Marshall tweeted

AEW stars QT Marshall and Ricky Starks were at WrestleMania 38 with Cody Rhodes

QT Marshall reportedly accompanied Cody Rhodes as part of his entourage at WrestleMania 38 upon Rhodes' return to WWE. This follows the recent appearance of Ricky Starks, who was spotted backstage at the Royal Rumble.

Fightful Select reported that Ricky Starks was not only present at the Royal Rumble this year but was also in attendance alongside Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 last year. QT Marshall has a longstanding relationship with Rhodes and was also present for the latter's return to WWE last year.

"There was some internet surprise to AEW Ricky Starks being in attendance at the Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes as a photo popped up online. The two are extremely close. Ricky Starks and QT Marshall were actually with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas when Rhodes made his WWE return as well." [H/T Pro WrestleNews]

The main event for WrestleMania 39 will seemingly feature Cody Rhodes facing off against Roman Reigns. The former AEW star recently won the Royal Rumble match in January this year and is on course for a monumental 'Mania appearance.

