2 Ways Mercedes Mone is better than Rhea Ripley and 2 ways she's not

Mercedes Mone and Rhea Ripley are two of the top women in the pro wrestling industry. Both have helped to revolutionize female wrestling throughout the years. While The CEO is part of AEW, Mami has been the cornerstone of WWE.

Mercedes Mone has been on a great run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She has been holding the TBS Championship for over a year and is currently carrying a total of eight titles, which include gold from outside promotions. Rhea Ripley has been putting on great matches, too, on the RAW roster.

While both stars have found success in their respective promotions. Let's compare the skills of the two decorated stars.

#4. Rhea Ripley is better on the microphone

The Eradicator has managed to become a top star of the company after establishing herself as a standout in its developmental brand, NXT. She was handed the microphone as soon as she was called up to the main roster. Eventually, she joined the Judgement Day, which helped in many ways. After being a part of the faction, Rhea Ripley became great on the microphone.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone never got enough opportunities to cut the promos when she was part of the WWE roster. In AEW, too, she has been given less of a chance with the microphone, and therefore she hasn't been able to develop her promo skills.

#3. The Eradicator has better crowd connection

Mami was popular among WWE fans since joining the main roster and after joining the Judgement Day, but her fame skyrocketed once she left the faction. She would get huge pops from the crowd during her entrance. Even against a major babyface like IYO SKY, many chose to stand behind Rhea.

Mercedes Mone is a massive deal in AEW. However, she has never received an ovation quite like Rhea Ripley's, which she receives almost every week. However, The CEO does bring out gasps every time she sets foot in the squared circle.

#2. Mercedes Mone portrays a better heel and babyface

Mercedes Mone was a great baby face in WWE. During the ThunderDome era, when Bayley used to overpower The CEO, the latter gradually became a fan favourite star. She is yet to be portrayed in a positive spotlight in AEW. The TBS Champion has been a great heel in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While Rhea Ripley managed to be an excellent babyface, she didn't achieve much by being a heel in the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

#1. Mercedes Mone's exquisite wrestling

Rhea Ripley is popular among fans due to her striking appearance and memorable lines. However, she has been known to botch many moves during her matches. At the same time, Mercedes has gained a great deal of experience after wrestling on the independent circuit, WWE, and in NJPW.

The CEO creates magic in the square circle and consistently delivers a classic contest almost every time. She truly understands the art of pro wrestling and, therefore, is known as a valuable asset for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

It will be interesting to see if these two stars will ever come face to face again.

