Rhea Ripley makes an embarrassing botch on WWE RAW; immediately gets compared to AEW star

Rhea Ripley was in action on WWE RAW this week. She made a botch during her match, for which fans compared her to AEW's Britt Baker.

Ad

On this week's edition of WWE's flagship show, Mami went one-on-one against IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship, with The EST as the special guest referee. The bout ended in double disqualification after the contenders accidentally attacked Belair.

At one point during the match, SKY tried to plant Rhea Ripley into the floor outside the ring with a poisonrana, but the latter seemingly botched the move, causing fans to criticize her on X/ Twitter. Some fans even compared The Eradicator to AEW's Britt Baker for the embarrassing botch.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan said, "u so messy 😭."

"DMD better," wrote a person.

"dmd had back pains during all in but still wrestled better than mami," this tweet read.

A fan mocked, "HELPPPP"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhea Ripley addressed her RAW loss

Rhea Ripley has been trying very hard to get on the WrestleMania match card, but she can't seem to catch a break. She was unsuccessful in her recent attempt to win back the Women's World title on RAW. But she hasn't given up on the title hunt yet.

In a post-match interview, she made it very clear she will not backing away and will continue to target Bianca Belair for ruining her chance to become the champion again.

Ad

"What’s going through my mind right now? I had the match won. I had the match won. 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10. Where’s Bianca Belair? She pulling a John Cena? I can’t see her anywhere. Where is she at? She screwed me out of WrestleMania once again because she’s scared of me. She is scared that I am going to absolutely destroy her. That is what happened. And you know what? It’s going to continue to happen. I am gonna continue to ruin Bianca Belair until I get exactly what I want."

Ad

Bianca is set to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. She became the number one contender for the title after defeating five other women at Elimination Chamber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback