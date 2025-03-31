Rhea Ripley breaks silence; reveals what's next for her after failing to win the Women's World Championship on RAW

Rhea Ripley's place on the WrestleMania 41 match card looks uncertain as she failed to win the Women's World Championship on RAW this week. The Eradicator has now revealed what her next course of action would be in a backstage promo after the show.

This week on RAW, Ripley faced IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship, with Bianca Belair as the special guest referee. However, the match ended in DQ after both women repeatedly hit The EST. This led to Mami losing her control as she failed to win back the gold. Rhea beat down both women, delivering a Riptide to Bianca from the second rope.

Rhea Ripley talked about her actions in a post-match interview. She noted that Bianca Belair screwed her once again. Mami added that she will continue to haunt The EST until she gets what she wants.

"What’s going through my mind right now? I had the match won. I had the match won. 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10. Where’s Bianca Belair? She pulling a John Cena? I can’t see her anywhere. Where is she at? She screwed me up once again because she’s scared of me. She is scared that I am going to absolutely destroy her. That is what happened. And you know what? It’s going to continue to happen. I am gonna continue to ruin Bianca Belair until I get exactly what I want."

Rhea Ripley once again failed to beat WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY

IYO SKY has proven to be Rhea Ripley's Achilles heel as Mami has failed in all her attempts to get a win over the Japanese star head-to-head. While Ripley had the match won on RAW, referee Bianca Belair was down at that time and thus couldn't make the three-count.

The Eradicator slammed The EST of WWE in the post-match interview, noting that she prevented her from defeating IYO for the first time in singles action.

"I have never beaten IYO before and she knows that. So she put herself into the match, so I can lose once again. Are you kidding me?"

As things stand now, Rhea may not even feature on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. However, it seems like WWE is heading towards a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship.

