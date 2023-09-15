2 WWE Superstars Jade Cargill is friends with in real life

Jade Cargill is imminently on her way out of AEW and she is expected to join the WWE Roster. She made her debut in AEW with the legendary Basketball player Shaquille O'Neal as her wrestling partner. Cargill has been in the professional wrestling circuit for a while and has been trained by some of the best names in the field.

She had a sizzling run in AEW and was the inaugural TBS Champion. She then went on to feud with some of the finest wrestling talents in AEW. Since the rumors of her joining WWE are developing, it can be said that she won't be a complete stranger in the locker room if she joins the Stamford-based promotion.

The list of friends that Jade Cargill has on the WWE roster

Cody Rhodes:

Jade Cargill has had several trainers, and one of them is Dustin Rhodes, Cody's real-life brother. Cargill even had a feud with Cody during her debut when she and Shaquille O'Neal faced off against Rhodes and his real-life wife, Brandi. Cody has worked with both wrestling promotions, AEW and WWE, and reports insinuated that maybe Rhodes convinced Cargill about a WWE run, hinting that the two are acquaintances, if not friends.

Charlotte Flair:

Charlotte Flair is one of the most popular WWE superstars at the moment, and she took time out of her busy schedule to reply to Cargill's comment on her Twitter post when she became the 14-time world champion. Cargill complimented Flair on her perfectly toned abs.

Will Jade Cargill make more friends on the WWE roster?

The above-mentioned are the two names who can be potential friends of Cargill upon her arrival in the company. Professional wrestling is still a closed business, so there is not much information about the real-life relationships of professional wrestlers.

There are other athletes who were employed by WWE in the past and are currently on other rosters, one of them being Naomi, who was once with the Stamford-based promotion, but now wrestles in TNA Impact as Trinity. One of Cargill's initial mentors and trainers is the WWE legend and AEW commentator Mark Henry. It won't be difficult for Cargill to make friends on the new promotion, especially after having such companions.

Do you think Jade Cargill will have a fantastic run upon her arrival in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

