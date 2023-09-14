"Got feeling Cody convinced her," "This is on TK" - Fans react as another top star is reportedly leaving AEW after CM Punk's exit

The wrestling world recently reacted to the possibility of another top AEW star leaving the promotion soon. The talent in question is former TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

A Fightful Select report earlier today shocked pro wrestling fans as it stated that Cargill, who returned to All Elite Wrestling, is reportedly on her way out of the company. Her comeback was seemingly a way to wrap up her run and put over Kris Statlander clean.

For those unaware, Jade Cargill faced Statlander on the Rampage tapings following this week's Dynamite, and The Baddie leader lost the bout. According to Fightful Select's report, backstage belief in both AEW and WWE is that Cargill will be joining the global juggernaut, though no official offer has been made as of yet.

If the former TBS Champion does leave All Elite Wrestling, it will continue a recent trend of some major exits. CM Punk is obviously the biggest name out of the bunch, with Ace Steel and Sonny Kiss also no longer a part of AEW.

The fans on Twitter erupted after rumors of Jade Cargill's possible move from the Jacksonville-based promotion to WWE came to light. One user felt that Cody Rhodes, who left AEW for the Stamford-based promotion, might have influenced her, and you can check some of the other reactions on the social media site below:

AEW star Jade Cargill recently teased a new career path after her wrestling career

While speaking during her interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Cargill talked about some of her aspirations outside of the pro wrestling business.

The 31-year-old star stated that after she becomes "a great" in wrestling, she wants to transition into acting roles.

"Well, after I become a great, I want to segue into acting. I really want to be in Marvel. I’m here right now doing the French Montana music video, and that’s just me getting into acting and getting comfortable with these different roles."

Jade Cargill further added she wants to play the role of Storm and detailed everything she knows about the Marvel Comics character.

“Marvel, holler at me, I want to be Storm so damn bad, my entire career and aesthetic for AEW is literally Storm, literally. I’m a strong black woman and I take no crap from anyone. I know myself and I control the weather, when I’m in the ring, I control the audience. I get them to stand up, I get them to cheer, I get them to boo me. You can find nobody better.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Cargill, whether be it in WWE or Hollywood.

