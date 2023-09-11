Jade Cargill teases potential new career path after her AEW stint

Jade Cargill was out of action for about three months after an incredible match which saw her submit her TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing 2023. She's back in the ring now, but has revealed her future plans, where she can shine a spotlight on herself - including the world of movies.

In an interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Jade Cargill said that she really 'wants to be in Marvel.'

"Well, after I become a great, I want to segue into acting. I really want to be in Marvel. I’m here right now doing the French Montana music video, and that’s just me getting into acting and getting comfortable with these different roles." (H/T wrestletalk.com)

Jade Cargill made a straight-out plug to the House of Mouse-owned company and also revealed the role that she had in mind for herself.

“Marvel, holler at me, I want to be Storm so damn bad, my entire career and aesthetic for AEW is literally Storm, literally. I’m a strong black woman and I take no crap from anyone.”

She then went on to prove that she knew the character that she was talking about.

“I know myself and I control the weather, when I’m in the ring, I control the audience. I get them to stand up, I get them to cheer, I get them to boo me. You can find nobody better.”

Storm, a mutant who controls the weather, is a legendary X-Men character whom the likes of Halle Berry have previously portrayed. Storm has appeared in several movies, video games, and cartoons.

Athena hypes up Jade Cargill's return to the ring

Cargill's return to the ring on the September 9 episode of AEW Collision had fans and other wrestlers talking as well. After all, during her return to the ring, she took out several of her opponents in one fell swoop, including current TBS Champion Statlander.

AEW wrestler Athena, for her part, seemed pretty excited about the return and also hinted at a second Cargill vs. Statlander in a social media post.

"@aew Welcome back MI$$ that B*tch Aka @Jade_Cargill. I can't wait to see yall run this match back!!! #JadevsStat2."

What do you think about Jade Cargill's return and her interest in becoming a movie star? Will she be able to reach the heights of other wrestlers like the Rock? Tell us in the comments section.

