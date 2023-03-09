22-year wrestling veteran must confront AJ Styles if he signs with WWE next year

AJ Styles has had a multitude of memorable feuds during his WWE career, with matches against the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins being seen as some of the best in recent memory. But could he have another dream opponent coming his way?

In recent weeks, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been the talk of the town due to speculation that he could jump to WWE when his contract expires at the end of 2023.

Omega's contract was set to expire at the beginning of the year but was extended due to the amount of time he spent on the shelf with injuries in 2022. But if he does go to WWE, why would AJ Styles be the perfect opponent for him?

It goes without saying that both men are two of the best wrestlers in the world, which makes it a dream match in itself, but the history between these two men is fascinating thanks to one common thread: Bullet Club.

Both men were leaders of the NJPW faction during their time with the company, and given the amount of backstory WWE has given the likes of Finn Balor and The Good Brothers due to their Bullet Club ties, Styles vs Omega is an obvious starting point.

But arguably the most fascinating part of their history is that, despite being stablemates in Japan, they have only ever wrestled one match against each other. The match took place in 2006 and is considered one of wrestling's "hidden gem" matches due to the names involved. So with only one contest between them, Kenny Omega must confront AJ Styles if he signs with WWE.

Kenny Omega famously kicked AJ Styles out of Bullet Club

It is not easy being a Bullet Club member, as you never know when your own partners will turn on you. The likes of Finn Balor and Jay White have suffered this fate. But the most famous betrayal came when Kenny Omega dethroned AJ Styles as the new leader.

The moment came at NJPW's "New Year's Dash" event in January 2016, where after winning a tag team match, Omega hit Styles with the one-winged angel, to the shock of everyone in attendance.

Rather than coming to the aid of their leader, the rest of the Bullet Club sided with Kenny and beat up AJ Styles, before "The Cleaner" officially stated that AJ had been fired from the group.

Styles and Omega haven't crossed paths since that night due to the Phenomenal One signing with WWE at the end of the month. But despite how much has changed with Styles, Omega, and the Bullet Club, there will certainly be some tensions brewing if they ever come face to face again.

