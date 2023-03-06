What if Kenny Omega leaves AEW and joins WWE? Likelihood of it actually happening

Kenny Omega is one of the top names on the AEW roster. Pulling off both wrestling and executive duties for the promotion, he is without question a key cog in the Tony Khan machine.

Omega has wrestled all around the world except in WWE. One of wrestling's pipe dreams is to see him in a WWE ring, mixing it up with the best superstars on their roster. However, at this moment in time, the chances of that happening are not what you would call strong.

Nevertheless, one cannot rule anything out in this industry. Recently, reports emerged regarding The Cleaner being open to joining WWE should the opportunity present itself. It would be to cross off another top promotion off his list before he calls it a day.

For now, Kenny Omega is still very much part of AEW and hasn't commented on a potential switch to Triple H land. However, once his contract nears its expiry date, the situation could be very different indeed.

Kenny Omega's defeat at AEW Revolution

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



House of Black defeats The Elite to become



What a match AND NEWHouse of Black defeats The Elite to become @AEW World Trios ChampionsWhat a match #AEWRevolution AND NEW 🏆🏆🏆House of Black defeats The Elite to become @AEW World Trios ChampionsWhat a match #AEWRevolution https://t.co/jnygoKLDFv

Heading into AEW Revolution 2023, Kenny Omega was one-third of the AEW Trios Champions alongside Matt and Nick Jackson. They walked into the show to put their titles on the line against the House of Black, tasting defeat in the eventual match.

The House of Black versus The Elite was an epic match that featured plenty of drama and action. Both teams were on it from the opening bell, with the match breaking down into a brawl quite early.

After things settled, all six men traded their best shots. Matt saved Omega's bacon after he was hit by Malakai Black. A Superkick Party followed, but it was rudely interrupted by Black's Black Mass, only for him to be denied by Nick.

The final stages of the match saw The Young Bucks rally and deliver a Superkick Party again. They called for the Meltzer Driver, but were cut off. The alert House of Black capitalized with Dante's Inferno for the shocking pin and win to become the new AEW Trios Champions.

Few predicted this Kenny Omega defeat heading into the show. It is unclear where The Elite go from here. Hey Omega, why not head to WWE, eh?

