22-year wrestling veteran to quit AEW after Dynamite loss? Exploring next potential direction

Following a series of disappointments and a not-so-good win-loss record this year alone, could a certain veteran decide to step away from AEW? The veteran in question is Jay Lethal.

Tonight on Dynamite, he competed in his final match on the Continental Classic. However, he ended up not winning a single match in the tournament. His match tonight with Mark Briscoe saw both cellar-dwellers compete in a match without bearing. This was a formality where both men had nothing to lose, and they could just do what they loved doing.

For some time, Jay Lethal has been showing signs of being frustrated with his current predicament, and he has also grown tired of Jeff Jarrett and the rest of their crew. Last week, it seemed that he wanted to push himself away from them as he rejected Karen Jarrett's consolation.

In his interactions with Mark Briscoe, he seemed like a face as he acknowledged their history. This could be a tease at his ditching the group and leaving AEW for a while to go on his path. He could make a face turn once he returns, or he could align with someone better for his career, like Mark Briscoe.

Konnan talks about Jay Lethal's current AEW booking

WCW veteran Konnan recently addressed how Jay Lethal was being booked. He talked about how based on his behavior lately, he could be on the way to step away from Jeff Jarrett and the rest of their team.

However, the veteran believed that this would not work for Lethal, as making him a singles competitor could make him get lost in the mix due to the amount of talent on the roster.

"And the lovely Karen Jarrett went to hug [Jay] Lethal like, 'Hey! It's okay that you lost.' He kind of pushed her away, you know? So I think he might be leaving the group, which I don't think will be a good idea because Lethal on his own, as loaded as that roster is, he's really going to get lost in the shuffle," he said.

It remains to be seen when Lethal says enough is enough, but he could indeed be on the way to making changes to his career in AEW.