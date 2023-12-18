Konnan warns major AEW star against possibly leaving his faction; says he's going to get lost in the shuffle

WCW veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on Jay Lethal's immediate future following his recent AEW loss.

At the 'Winter is Coming' episode of Dynamite last week, Lethal lost to Rush in the Gold League of the ongoing Continental Classic tournament. This marked his fifth consecutive loss, with his last win coming off against Trent Beretta on the October 10 episode of Rampage tapings.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that Jeff Jarrett's wife, Karen, can become the most hated heel if AEW uses her correctly:

"Did you see at the end when Karen [Jarrett] who if they used her correctly she'd have as much heat as Don Callis. Bro, she's a great heat seeker," Konnan said.

The WCW veteran pointed out the moment when Karen Jarrett tried to console Jay Lethal on his way out. Konnan thinks Lethal's mannerisms could be a hint that he will soon part ways with his group.

"And the lovely Karen Jarrett went to hug [Jay] Lethal like, "Hey! It's okay that you lost." He kind of pushed her away, you know? So I think he might be leaving the group, which I don't think will be a good idea because Lethal on his own, as loaded as that roster is, he's really going to get lost in the shuffle," he added (19:36 - 20:06)

Freddie Prinze Jr. unhappy with Jay Lethal's AEW booking

Speaking on the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer lashed out at AEW President Tony Khan for misusing Jay Lethal:

"I don't know what they're doing with this guy 'cause he's money on the microphone, so they gave him a manager. Doesn't make sense to me. He's money in the ring, so he never wrestles in like a legit match, although this was legit 'cause Darby [Allin] is one of the guys they've been building on,"

He also expressed the same issue with Ricky Starks, who has shown a ton of potential on the microphone and in the ring:

"Like Ricky Starks, I don't know why they aren't pushing these guys as singles and pushing them seriously. Both guys can wrestle, both guys are good on the microphone, and both guys have zero direction in the company," he added.

Considering his recent failures in AEW, it will be interesting to see if Jay Lethal will leave Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, and Jeff Jarrett to embark on a solo run once again.

