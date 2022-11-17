Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that AEW is doing a disservice to stars like Jay Lethal and Ricky Starks by not using them to the best of their abilities.

Prinze Jr. was a writer for WWE on and off throughout the PG era, where he also worked as a producer and director and even worked directly with Vince McMahon on several occasions.

Since then, he has started his own podcast titled Wrestling With Freddie, where he has given his opinions on the wrestling business, both positive and negative, with All Elite Wrestling being a regular topic of discussion.

"The Loose Cannon" Piltdown Man 🇿🇦 @ProjectAuuman Actor and Ex writer for wwe Freddie Prinze Jr talks about how vince mcmahon legitimately never watches anything but wwe. Actor and Ex writer for wwe Freddie Prinze Jr talks about how vince mcmahon legitimately never watches anything but wwe. https://t.co/Qkfh9j6CJZ

On a recent episode of Wrestling With Freddie, the former WWE writer weighed in on his thoughts about AEW star Jay Lethal and felt as if Tony Khan doesn't know what he's doing with someone who has as much experience as Lethal.

"I don't know what they're doing with this guy 'cause he's money on the microphone, so they gave him a manager. Doesn't make sense to me. He's money in the ring, so he never wrestles in like a legit match, although this was legit 'cause Darby [Allin] is one of the guys they've been building on," said Freddie. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Another member of the AEW roster Freddie thinks is being underused is former FTW Champion Ricky Starks, who, like Lethal, Prinze Jr. feels is directionless at the time of writing.

"Like Ricky Starks, I don't know why they aren't pushing these guys as singles and pushing them seriously. Both guys can wrestle, both guys are good on the microphone, and both guys have zero direction in the company," he added. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Jay Lethal will be in action this weekend at AEW Full Gear, but will Ricky Starks join him?

Despite being directionless in Freddie Prinze Jr.'s eyes, Jay Lethal and Ricky Starks could have a huge weekend ahead of them as AEW Full Gear approaches.

Lethal has already been confirmed to take part in a special tag team grudge match, where he will team up with long-time friend Jeff Jarrett to take on Sting and Darby Allin in what will be Jarrett's in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Sting and Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett made for AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett made for AEW Full Gear. https://t.co/t41jX4wpZX

At the time of writing, Ricky Starks has not yet made it to the pay-per-view, but if things go his way, he could potentially win three matches in 24 hours and become the number-one contender for the AEW World Championship.

Starks will face Lance Archer on Rampage this Friday in the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament, with the winner of that match facing Brian Cage in the semi-finals. The semi-final winner will meet Ethan Page at Full Gear in the tournament final, where the winner will earn an AEW World Championship match at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite on December 14.

Will you be watching Full Gear this weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes