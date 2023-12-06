As AEW looks forward to a New Year, fans anticipate what Tony Khan and company have in store creatively. The current roster features some of the best talent in the world, and the possibilities are endless when it comes to potential storylines as well as future champions.

Current champions such as MJF, Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy are carrying the banner, and they've done a great job thus far. With that in mind, the new year could see exciting changes, with new champions on the horizon.

Today, we take a look at those possibilities. This is our list of five unlikely AEW stars who could win titles in 2024.

#5 - Juice Robinson to win the AEW International Championship

Bullet Club alumni Juice Robinson.

In 2011, WWE signed Juice Robinson, who was then known as CJ Parker. During his time with the company, he could be found in developmental on the FCW and NXT rosters. After being released in 2015, he established his career elsewhere.

Juice Robinson debuted for NJPW shortly after being released by WWE. In Japan, Robinson reached a whole new level of relevance, and ultimately, the eyes of the wrestling world started focusing on him and his body of work. Juice also joined the legendary Bullet Club stable, which is when he started aligning with Jay White.

Juice made his AEW debut on an episode of Dynamite in late 2022. Since his debut, he has elevated himself to true star status alongside his fellow Bullet Club Gold stablemate Jay White. Juice was already in the International title picture when he competed in the Blackjack Battle Royale at Double or Nothing.

#4 - Killswitch (Luchasaurus) possibly captures the TNT Championship

Could we see Killswitch turn on Christian?

Luchasaurus debuted in the Casino Battle Royal at AEW's inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, in 2019. He outlasted many of the 21 participants, making it to the final three. From there, Luchasaurus joined forces with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt, forming the faction known as Jurassic Express.

The most recent events in Luchasaurus' career have aligned him with Christian Cage, and he is now performing as Killswitch as a monster heel for the company. Christian is the reigning AEW TNT Champion, and he's gained his position by using Killswitch as his muscle.

Once the story evolves and Killswitch realizes he's being used by Christian, he could potentially turn on the legend and go after his title. This would make for an intriguing climax to the storyline and result in great TV.

#3 - Jay Lethal to become a 3-time ROH World Champion

Jay Lethal has accomplished a lot throughout his career!

With over two decades of professional wrestling experience under his belt, Jay Lethal is one of the most well-respected active legends in the industry today. Early on in his career, Lethal established himself with Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling. Lethal would become one of the pillars of TNA's success during the "six-sided ring" era.

As we now know, AEW owner Tony Khan owns Ring of Honor. With that said, Lethal has a rich history with ROH. During his run, Jay became a two-time ROH World Champion. He still holds the record for most combined days with the title at 707. Next year could be when Jay reclaims his spot as one of the true ROH greats.

#2 - Mark Briscoe finds a partner and wins the AEW Tag Team titles

Mark Briscoe is one of the great tag team specialists in wrestling

One of the most tragic stories coming out of 2023 was the untimely passing of Jay Briscoe. Just eight days following his brother's death, Mark Briscoe made his AEW debut on Dynamite, defeating Jay Lethal in an emotionally charged main event. It was announced shortly thereafter that Mark had officially signed with AEW.

During The Briscoe Brothers' 20-plus year run, the legendary tag team accumulated a laundry list of accolades that would make the best tag teams of today envious. With nearly 1,500 days combined as ROH Tag Team Champions, The Briscoes set the bar very high for the teams who followed in their footsteps.

Despite currently being a singles competitor, Jay Briscoe is a tag team specialist at heart. However, with Jay gone, things will never be the same for Mark. But, with the abundance of quality talent on the AEW roster, there must be someone who could join forces with Mark and "reach for the sky" in 2024.

#1 - Current FTW Champion Hook goes after the AEW World Championship

Greatness runs in Hook's blood!

Dubbed the "Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil," Hook has quickly become one of the most popular stars on the roster. Hook comes from a legendary bloodline, with Taz being his father. Since his debut, he has proven that he is capable of filling his father's shoes.

As Hook continues to improve his skill set and his popularity grows, it's only a matter of time before creative officials will have to consider elevating his status, possibly putting him in the main event picture.

One of the only critiques that some have of Hook is his lack of promo skills. With that said, he has allowed his in-ring work to do all the talking for him. Hook is more than ready for the next level, which is the World Championship.

