Former WWE star reacts to being responsible for making HOOK smile for the first time on AEW TV (Exclusive)

AEW star HOOK always does his best to maintain a serious, no-nonsense demeanor on-screen. That is why it was a heartwarming surprise to see the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil break a smile on live TV, and the man responsible for this recently commented on the matter.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rob Van Dam wasted little time sharing his respect and admiration for HOOK, saying that the 24-year-old has "good energy".

More so, RVD spoke about the playful tribute he did for Taz, HOOK's real-life father, and Van Dam's longtime friend.

“He’s got such a good energy, I could tell. I told Taz this after the match too. I said I can tell everybody picks up on [HOOK’s] energies. Like, everyone seems to genuinely like him, like, he’s a good kid. And I learned a little on Twitter, or X, when somebody said that’s the first time they’ve seen HOOK smile when I was imitating his dad.” [03:30 - 04:00]

RVD and HOOK defeated the team of Matt Menard and Angelo Parker on the September 29 episode of AEW Collision.

Rob Van Dam shares some advice for young AEW stars

Elsewhere in the interview, Rob Van Dam was asked what piece of advice he would like to share with HOOK. While the question was directly addressing the FTW Champion, RVD gave an answer that applies to any young AEW stars hoping to "stand out."

“I would tell him to listen to the first part of our interview here when we were talking about the business, and what we think is wrestling. And if somebody got what we were saying about being committed to it, and changing the style from what it’s become, to how we were talking, if just one person did that, they would stand out so much.” [02:17 - 02:44]

He further added:

“It’s all the same mindset, all of it is. And that’s why I know they’re not committed to the fight, they’re committed to the dance. Again, this is for behind closed doors, but I would tell someone to just listen to that and make sense of that. And that would make somebody stand out so much.” [02:52 - 03:25]

The WWE Hall of Famer's words come with a bit of weight behind them, given the vast number of accomplishments Van Dam has earned throughout his career.

With two AEW matches under his belt, it is not clear when The Whole F'n Show will pop up in Tony Khan's promotion next. But whenever that is, fans will be eagerly awaiting his return.

