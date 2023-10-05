Former WWE Champion ready to return to face Jack Perry again in AEW (Exclusive)

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Jack Perry might be off television at the time of writing, but a former WWE Champion wants another shot at the young star.

The former WWE Champion in question is Rob Van Dam, who faced Perry for the FTW Championship on the August 9th edition of AEW Dynamite. It was RVD's first match with the company, and while he didn't pick up the victory, he made a lot of people aware that he still had a lot left in the tank.

During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, RVD was asked who on the AEW roster he would like to face. Not only did he mention Jack Perry, but he also mentioned top stars like Chris Jericho, TNT Champion Christian Cage, and Sting:

“I need a rematch with Jungle Boy. I'd like to work with Chris Jericho, Christian too. [Sting] would be cool, I don’t know how Sting’s feeling and stuff... But a lot of the guys, it’s cool working with Hook, Taz’s son too.” [From 15:26 to 16:10]

RVD returned to AEW to team up with Hook and defeated Angelo Parker & Matt Menard on an episode of Collision in September 2023.

When will Jack Perry return to AEW?

At the time of writing, Jack Perry is serving a suspension due to his involvement in the backstage altercation at All In on August 27th, which eventually led to CM Punk being fired from the company. But when will Perry be back in the company?

During the media scrum after All Out on September 3rd, Tony Khan revealed that Jack is suspended indefinitely, meaning that there is no timeframe in place for his return.

Perry had a successful year leading up to the incident with CM Punk as he competed for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing in May, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in June, and won the FTW Championship by becoming the first man to defeat Hook in July.

