"That’s so not the way that I ever got trained" - Rob Van Dam knocks uncommitted present-day stars and their phony dives (Exclusive)

Rob Van Dam is a pro wrestling veteran with a wealth of experience under his belt. Across his career, he's wrestled in numerous promotions, and recently he gave his take on the state of modern wrestling.

For years, critics of pro wrestling have called the sport "fake" especially after kayfabe was broken for good. Despite this, many stars still did their utmost best to keep the magic intact, but RVD believes wrestlers have forgone this notion by and large.

Rob Van Dam recently sat down for an interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter. According to the veteran, wrestlers have made their moves obvious and predictable.

"When they do it, it’s just become so obvious that the other guys are just standing, waiting to catch them, and that’s a big problem to me. That’s so not the way that I ever got trained."

Watch the entire interview below:

"They have a lack of commitment; their head is not into the match the way I and Sabu were trained to be into. We don’t stop. These guys stop. You throw them into a corner and it’s almost like they have a three-second lunch break, they just stand there and wait." (07:33 onward).

Rob Van Dam also has his own podcast, 1 Of A Kind, where he regularly discusses the current state of pro wrestling and some of his greatest moments in the industry.

Rob Van Dam believes wrestlers have become more "safe for work" in recent years

Rob Van Dam recently reacted to all the WWE releases and had a surprising take on Dolph Ziggler. The veteran seemed to suggest that perhaps Ziggler was too talented to have stayed with WWE for so long.

Continuing in the same interview, Van Dam speculated that wrestlers are trying to be safe instead of taking risks.

"I think it’s cause safety is more important than it ever has been, so they want the other guy to feel comfortable and know they’re gonna be there for them? Screw that! That’s so not the way that I work and it’s a big thing, if not the biggest thing that’s missing is that commitment every moment."

Expand Tweet

"Now, somebody moves out of the corner, when the other guy’s running at him, he’s already halfway across the ring! They move, the person just keeps running anyway and jumps, and hits the corner and there was nobody there before he ever jumped." (08:14 onward).

Additionally, he noted that wrestling is a "safe-for-work environment" today and that compared to his day, they'd rather lose a tooth than avoid taking a bump.

