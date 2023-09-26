"I can’t believe he was still there" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts on Dolph Ziggler's release

A WWE Hall of Famer recently gave his take on Dolph Ziggler and couldn't believe that he stayed in the company for almost 20 years.

The name in question is none other than Rob Van Dam, who worked with Ziggler during his run with the company in 2013-2014.

Dolph Ziggler has been recently released from WWE on September 21, 2023. The news was shocking as many viewed the Show-off as a lifer in World Wrestling Entertainment.

On the latest episode of the 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD said that he always got along with Ziggler and praised him.

“He was really talented, super cool dude. I always got along with him. I can’t believe he was still there. I’m not going to say I can’t believe they got rid of him, I can’t believe he was still there, 20 years or something, that’s a good run.” H/T:[Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam gives his thoughts on Brock Lesnar

Rob Van Dam gave his thoughts on Brock Lesnar, who is no doubt one of the greatest athletes in the company.

Van Dam and Lesnar have collided before in WWE several times, and RVD ended up winning all of the matches via DQ except for their King of the Ring bout.

During his recent appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, RVD explained why he's such a huge fan of Brock Lesnar.

"Yeah, I’m a fan. I always have been. Definitely, you know, like, what’s not to love? He’s good for the business and the fact that he can back it up and has backed it up."

RVD continued:

"When he was UFC World Champion that was, like, there’s nothing else that would legitimize. If you want to go that far. What we do doesn’t get enough respect. Because every fan thinks they can do it. And that seems to be more and more what they’re after." [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

Do you agree with Rob Van Dam? Let us know in the comments below.