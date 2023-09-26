Rob Van Dam gives an epic response when asked whether he "loved" Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is considered by many to be one of the best names in the industry. But as a bonafide legend himself, what does Rob Van Dam think about The Beast Incarnate?

During their shared 2002 runs in WWE, Van Dam, and Lesnar clashed several times. However, other than their King of the Ring bout, all their matches ended in DQ, which usually resulted in RVD picking up the win by default.

During his recent appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, RVD explained why he's such a huge fan of Brock Lesnar:

"Yeah, I’m a fan. I always have been. Definitely, you know, like, what’s not to love? He’s good for the business and the fact that he can back it up and has backed it up."

Van Dam continued:

"When he was UFC World Champion that was, like, there’s nothing else that would legitimize. If you want to go that far. What we do doesn’t get enough respect. Because every fan thinks they can do it. And that seems to be more and more what they’re after." [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

This isn't the first time Rob Van Dam sings Brock Lesnar's praises, as during his podcast, he also hailed the WWE veteran.

Matt Hardy speculated why Brock Lesnar risked his career at WrestleMania XIX

The Beast Incarnate might be best known for his in-ring dominance and strength, but on occasion, he took flight. However, during WrestleMania XIX, he botched a Shooting Star Press, resulting in a concussion.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran praised Lesnar for the move but noted that it was understandable that he never tried it again.

"It was very, very scary, I applaud Brock for attempting that to create a WrestleMania moment — I understand why he did it. But the fact that that happened, and he just decided, 'I'm not gonna do that anymore, and I can just work smarter, and' [...] I almost feel like that [incident] changed the way he worked," said Hardy. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Brock Lesnar has since been praised by many for his in-ring work and how safe he is despite looking absolutely brutal. Only time will tell, but the Beast Incarnate will definitely end up in the WWE Hall of Fame someday.