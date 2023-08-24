Rob Van Dam shares his honest thoughts about WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

WWE veteran Rob Van Dam shared his honest opinion about Brock Lesnar and his accomplishments in pro wrestling.

Speaking on 1 of A Kind, Rob Van Dam said Brock Lesnar is one of the most outstanding individuals in the wrestling industry. RVD praised the accomplishments of the former UFC Heavyweight champion and one of the 'toughest guys in the world', calling him 'good for business'. The ECW legend considers Lesnar the blueprint of what a professional wrestler should be.

"Brock Lesnar is, in my opinion, one of the most outstanding individuals to be in the industry," RVD said. "The fact that he can be the UFC Champion at the same time, and legitimately brag about being the toughest guy in the world ... that's so good for the business. And he's so good for the business. He's what a pro wrestler should be — he's a great amateur wrestler that went pro because he was so damn good."

Rob Van Dam also addressed the question of whether anyone else was worthy to end the Undertaker's Streak, simply asking 'Who else?'. The Veteran recollected the scene at Wrestlemania when the streak ended and shared his opinion about it.

RVD then pondered if anyone else was as worthy to end Undertaker's streak, asking "Why not [Lesnar]? and "Who else?" while recalling the scenes at the Superdome when the unthinkable took place. "I was shocked at the shock. I couldn't believe how the boys [in the locker room] turned into little kids ... I'm like, 'Wow, Why did they care so much?' I couldn't believe it." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Brock Lesnar is one of the most decorated athletes in the world and has dominated in every promotion he has ever worked for. During his career, Lesnar held the WWE Championship (the youngest to win that title), WWE Universal Championship, IWGP Heavyweight Championship, and the UFC Heavyweight championship.

Brock Lesnar Faced Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam

Lesnar faced Cody Rhodes at WWE Summerslam in a match that served as the culmination of their four-month-long rivalry. The two clashed twice at Backlash and Night of the Champions, with each man holding one win a piece.

The Beast dominated most of the match at SummerSlam and brutalized Rhodes. However, the American Nightmare refused to give up and kept fighting, eventually scoring a pinfall victory over Lesnar after hitting three finishers in a row.

Cody's valiant effort earned Lesnar's respect, and the superstars shook hands after the contest.

