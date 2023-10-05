Rob Van Dam puts over 24-year old AEW star, claims he has "good energy"

Rob Van Dam made his most recent appearance for AEW on the September 23, 2023 edition of Collision, where he teamed with FTW Champion Hook to take on Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang in a tag team contest.

On the most recent episode of the 1 Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam shared his experience working on AEW Collision. The WWE Hall of Famer stated he had fun connecting with the home crowd and praised his 24-year-old tag team partner, saying he had a good energy.

The ECW Legend also said that he teamed with AEW commentator Taz twenty-five years ago in the same building, and therefore, tagging with his son, Hook, on Collision was a full-circle moment for the Taz Family and RVD.

"Of course, it was awesome, that’s part of being RVD and connecting with the crowd and being a hometown hero. It was fun, the guys were really cool that we worked with. Hook, really cool dude, good energy. I heard a bunch of times that day, after I heard it the first time, that Taz and I teamed in that same building twenty-five years earlier, so a full circle moment for the Taz family and RVD, I guess. Pretty cool.” [H/T Fightful]

RVD shares assessment of former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

During 1 of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam shared his opinions about WWE's latest signing, Jade Cargill, who had a dominant run as TBS Champion in AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer praised the 31-year-old and said she had all it takes to make it big in the Stamford-based company.

"I think she [Jade Cargill] looks like money to me. She looks great. She looks marketable. Skilled. I'm not surprised that WWE would want to pick her up, and I don't see what would be keeping her from being a huge star. She's very magnetic, and it's cool to look at her," said Van Dam.

The former WWE Champion continued:

"So in a different way, even like, say, Chyna years ago, or whatever, because she's different, and she's more feminine, and there's like a sexiness to her, but she also looks bada** stuff. Incredibly fit. I saw the match where she wrestled with Shaq. I don't know if that was their very first, but I could tell that she definitely had the potential to have somebody show her the right way." [H/T WrestlingNews]

Jade Cargill is yet to make debut her television debut in WWE. She is currently rumored to appear at this Saturday's Fastlane Premium Live Event.

