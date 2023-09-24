RVD pays heartfelt tribute to WWE and ECW legend on his AEW return

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam paid homage to his long-time friend and ECW legend while teaming up with his son upon his AEW return on Collision.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, fans witnessed the return of Rob Van Dam. The last time RVD was on the All Elite promotion, he wrestled against Jack Perry for the FTW title in a losing cause. On his most recent appearance on TV, Mr. ECW also seemingly paid tribute to the legendary Taz.

RVD teamed up with the current FTW champion, Hook, who also happens to be the son of former ECW and WWE legend, and the current desk announcer in AEW, Taz. Furthermore, Mr. Monday Night, alongside Hook, went on to win their tag match against the team managed by Jake Hager.

Following their victory, RVD and Hook decided to pose for the camera at the ringside, and the former WWE Champion posed in Taz's style while standing alongside his son.

Taz has also been a long-time friend of RVD, as they have known each other since the 1990s, since their Extreme Championship Wrestling days. Meanwhile, nothing is clear regarding the deal between Rob Van Dam and Tony Khan, as he keeps making occasional AEW appearances, and the fans would most probably hope that he keeps showing up in the future as well.

