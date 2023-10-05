"His energy reeks of power and of importance" - RVD discusses working with Tony Khan, Vince McMahon, and Eric Bischoff (Exclusive)

RVD has worked for Tony Khan in AEW, Vince McMahon in WWE, and Eric Bischoff in WCW. The Hall of Famer recently compared his former bosses, sharing his experience working with them.

Only a handful of people in the wrestling business can claim they have worked for three of the most important people in pro wrestling history. The trio is responsible for elevating the industry to new heights across different generations.

During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, RVD opened up about the differences between Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, and Tony Khan.

“Vince McMahon is intimidating, I think a lot of people feel like he’s like a very powerful figure, and when you’re talking to him, you know that. His energy kind of, to me anyway, reeks of power and of importance, and I’ve always felt that way about Vince. I feel like I have a ton of respect for Eric, but I feel more like I’m talking to one of the boys when I’m talking to Eric.” [12:59 - 13:47]

Expand Tweet

Rob Van Dam added that Tony Khan was more down to earth than McMahon and Bischoff, mentioning that the AEW President approached wrestling from a fan's perspective.

“Tony’s extremely humble, very kind, very complimentary, and does not have the energy that he’s more important than anybody else. He seems more like he’s happy to be there and appreciative. You know, like — I don’t know if saying like a fan is the right word, but I feel like—he’s there trying to do something from that perspective with everything that’s within his power, making everything happen and putting everything together and he’s obviously doing the job that he’s doing so that’s good.” [14:18 - 15:09]

You can watch the full interview between Rob Van Dam and Bill Apter right here:

Tony Khan isn't holding back when it comes to AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday

October 10th, 2023, will see AEW and NXT go head-to-head for the first time in over a year, and it's safe to say that Tony Khan isn't taking the recent announcements of John Cena, Paul Heyman, and Cody Rhodes lightly.

To counter NXT loading their show with big names, Tony Khan has booked six huge matches for the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. Three of the matches will have title implications.

Expand Tweet

Rey Fenix will defend the AEW International Championship against a returning Jon Moxley, and Saraya will face Hikaru Shida for the Women's World Championship. At the same time, the match between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland will determine the next man in line for a TNT Championship shot.

Elsewhere on the show, Jay White will face former AEW World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page. Powerhouse Hobbs will also face a former World Champion in Chris Jericho. Moreover, Adam Copeland will make his highly anticipated in-ring debut against Luchasaurus.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can listen to RVD's podcast "1 of a Kind" every week on all major streaming platforms.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.