Remembering Jay Briscoe - A Life of Honor

The wrestling world is in mourning today after news broke of Jay Briscoe's passing. According to the Deleware State Police website, Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) lost his life on the evening of January 17th after being involved in an accident that claimed not only his life but the life of another driver as well.

As wrestling fans, we have grown almost callused to the news of wrestlers passing away. However, there are some instances in which the news is so unexpected that we are left in complete shock at it. This is one of those instances.

Jay was only 38 years old and seemed to be in the prime of his career. At the time of his passing, Jay and his brother Mark were the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions for the unprecedented 13th time.

Although today's era of professional wrestling is primarily centered around singles stars, there are still many amazing tag teams competing. Teams like FTR, The New Day, The Young Bucks, and of course The Briscoes are all perfect examples of outstanding tag teams competing at the highest level.

The Jay Briscoe Legacy

Jay Briscoe was certainly one of the most unique professional wrestlers of all time. He and his brother were cut from a different cloth, so to speak. They represent the average, everyday, blue-collar wrestling fan.

Jay was a hardworking family man. He and his brother grew up learning the value of earning their way in life as they both worked tirelessly on the family chicken farm.

Mark and Jay also worked together outside of wrestling as they owned and operated their own lawn care service in Deleware. Jay was adored by millions, thanks to his authentic nature and relatable personality.

Wrestling was a huge part of Jay's life, but it wasn't all he was. Jay leaves behind a family that will miss him more than words can describe. All you had to do was take a quick gander at one of his social media sites and you will understand what his family meant to him.

Jay Briscoe was an outstanding pro wrestler with a tremendous cult-like following. But Jamin Pugh was a father, a husband, a son, and a friend that will be missed by many.

Jay's achievements over the course of his 20+ year career are more than I can list in one article. Some of his accolades include being a two-time CZW Tag Team Champion, IMPACT Tag Team Champion, FIP Tag Team Champion, IWGP Tag Team Champion, and of course his historic 13 reigns as Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion.

Jay and Mark are one of the greatest tag teams of all time, and there is no denying that. But it is also worth mentioning that Jay was a legendary singles competitor as well, culminating with two reigns as the Ring of Honor World Champion.

Jay Briscoe, the wrestler, will be missed by fans all over the world. He provided us with countless hours of top-tier entertainment that cannot be replicated. But it is important to remember that there is a family who knew him as Jamin Pugh and they are the ones who are left to pick up the pieces from this unthinkable tragedy.

We ask that all of our readers take a moment to remember Jay Briscoe and think of his family as they mourn the loss of someone who is irreplaceable to them.

Thank you for the memories, Jay. Reach for the sky.

