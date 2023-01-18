Wrestling world pays tribute after the tragic news of Jay Briscoe passing away

Jamin Pugh, aka Jay Briscoe of the illustrious Ring of Honor tag team The Briscoes, died today at 38 years of age. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan announced the tragic news on Twitter.
Khan paid tribute to The Briscoes and stated that measures would be taken to assist Jay's family. The latest reports indicate that the cause of death was a car accident in Laurel, Delaware.
Many WWE Superstars and professional wrestlers came forward to share their condolences for the passing of Jay Briscoe on social media.
WWE stars Ricochet and Hurricane Helms noted that they liked Briscoe a lot, and his passing makes them sad.
Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore also sent prayers to Jay's family.
NXT stars Joe Gacy and Drew Gulak were speechless, and the latter also shared a link to one of Briscoe's early wrestling matches as a tribute to him.
Female WWE Superstars Zelina Vega and Mia Yim said the 38-year-old would be missed and wished for his soul to rest in peace.
NXT star Dijak mentioned that Briscoe was a wonderful man, and the wrestling world is proud of him.
Wrestling fans react to the passing of Jay Briscoe
The WWE Universe and wrestling fans everywhere stated that they were watching The Briscoes do wonders in the pro wrestling business. But before that, it saddens fans to learn of Jay's passing.
Fans were gutted to hear as Briscoe would have done wonders in the wrestling industry if he had continued to live.
Following their victory over FTR at ROH Final Battle on December 10 last year, Jay and his brother Mark were the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions.
The Briscoes are widely considered to be one of the best tag teams of the 21st century, having won tag team gold for promotions such as NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, and CZW as well.
Will you miss Jay Briscoe in the wrestling business? Sound off in the comments section below.
An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.