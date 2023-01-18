Wrestling world pays tribute after the tragic news of Jay Briscoe passing away

Jamin Pugh, aka Jay Briscoe of the illustrious Ring of Honor tag team The Briscoes, died today at 38 years of age. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan announced the tragic news on Twitter.

Khan paid tribute to The Briscoes and stated that measures would be taken to assist Jay's family. The latest reports indicate that the cause of death was a car accident in Laurel, Delaware.

Many WWE Superstars and professional wrestlers came forward to share their condolences for the passing of Jay Briscoe on social media.

WWE stars Ricochet and Hurricane Helms noted that they liked Briscoe a lot, and his passing makes them sad.

Ricochet @KingRicochet This is so sad. This is so sad. ♥️

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom I don’t have the words. I liked him a lot. Nothing but great memories. RIP Jay. I don’t have the words. I liked him a lot. Nothing but great memories. RIP Jay. ❤️

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore also sent prayers to Jay's family.

REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) @real1



Take the pictures. Say I love you. Appreciate what you’ve got. 🏼 Many prayers being said for Jay’s loved ones.Take the pictures. Say I love you. Appreciate what you’ve got. Many prayers being said for Jay’s loved ones. Take the pictures. Say I love you. Appreciate what you’ve got. 🙏🏼

NXT stars Joe Gacy and Drew Gulak were speechless, and the latter also shared a link to one of Briscoe's early wrestling matches as a tribute to him.

Joe Gacy @JoeGacy Speechless, Rest In Peace Jay Speechless, Rest In Peace Jay

Drew Gulak @DrewGulak youtu.be/N5oMe6MMZIc



Another brother gone too soon. Please track this match down if you can. Jay was incredible. As is his brother Mark. My condolences to his friends and family. Another brother gone too soon. Please track this match down if you can. Jay was incredible. As is his brother Mark. My condolences to his friends and family. #RIPJayBriscoe youtu.be/N5oMe6MMZIcAnother brother gone too soon. Please track this match down if you can. Jay was incredible. As is his brother Mark. My condolences to his friends and family. #RIPJayBriscoe

Female WWE Superstars Zelina Vega and Mia Yim said the 38-year-old would be missed and wished for his soul to rest in peace.

NXT star Dijak mentioned that Briscoe was a wonderful man, and the wrestling world is proud of him.

DIJAK @TBARRetribution Jay Briscoe was a wonderful human being and he loved his family so much. So much. He was so proud of them. Rest with God my friend. Jay Briscoe was a wonderful human being and he loved his family so much. So much. He was so proud of them. Rest with God my friend.

Wrestling fans react to the passing of Jay Briscoe

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans everywhere stated that they were watching The Briscoes do wonders in the pro wrestling business. But before that, it saddens fans to learn of Jay's passing.

Walt-J @TheWaltJ



The amount of matches I saw you wrestle was incredible. You are truly an icon of the sport and will be missed.



Thank you for the memories.



@jaybriscoe84 Rest in peace to the GOAT of indie tag team wrestling, Jay Briscoe.The amount of matches I saw you wrestle was incredible. You are truly an icon of the sport and will be missed.Thank you for the memories. Rest in peace to the GOAT of indie tag team wrestling, Jay Briscoe. The amount of matches I saw you wrestle was incredible. You are truly an icon of the sport and will be missed. Thank you for the memories. @jaybriscoe84 https://t.co/4QDmqx00oS

Antwon Toliver @AntwonToliver97 Damn we just now getting the year started now we lost a brother in the wrestling community #jaybriscoe was a good performer I love watching Him n his brother work promos to put out on social media and bro you will be miss dearly especially by the one’s who close to you Damn we just now getting the year started now we lost a brother in the wrestling community #jaybriscoe was a good performer I love watching Him n his brother work promos to put out on social media and bro you will be miss dearly especially by the one’s who close to you 💔

Fans were gutted to hear as Briscoe would have done wonders in the wrestling industry if he had continued to live.

Corey Lieb @pdcjl1 Gutted to hear the news about Jay Briscoe. Should have made millions in this business. He was that good at everything. Just terrible news Gutted to hear the news about Jay Briscoe. Should have made millions in this business. He was that good at everything. Just terrible news

A.J. Marshall @AJMarshall3 Can't believe Jay Briscoe pass away gone way too soon loss for words when Vic Joseph mention it Can't believe Jay Briscoe pass away gone way too soon loss for words when Vic Joseph mention it 💔

Following their victory over FTR at ROH Final Battle on December 10 last year, Jay and his brother Mark were the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions.

The Briscoes are widely considered to be one of the best tag teams of the 21st century, having won tag team gold for promotions such as NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, and CZW as well.

Will you miss Jay Briscoe in the wrestling business? Sound off in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes