Which current WWE RAW Superstar did Jay Briscoe dethrone to win his first ROH World Championship?

Jay Briscoe tragically passed away at the age of 38. During his long and illustrious career, he feuded with a current WWE RAW superstar numerous times. The star in question is Kevin Owens (FKA Kevin Steen.)

Kevin Steen defended his ROH World Championship against Jay Briscoe at the ROH Supercard of Honor VII Pay-Per-View at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City in 2013. Jay won the match to win his first-ever ROH World Title.

His first successful title defense came at Border Wars 2013 against current AEW star and former NXT World Champion Adam Cole. He went on to defend the title against his brother Mark Briscoe and former WWE star Matt Hardy. A lengthy injury forced him to relinquish the title.

🅰️🅾️ @KXNGAO Jay Briscoe beating Kevin Steen for his first ROH World Title is easily a top three moment in the history of the company. We need to start giving talent their flowers while they are here to smell them.



When he returned, he challenged Kevin Steen to a number one contenders match for the ROH World Championship in November 2013. Jay Briscoe defeated the former WWE Universal Champion at ROH The Golden Dream event at the Masonic Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

It would take Jay Briscoe nearly a year to recapture his title again. On September 6 at the All-Star Extravaganza 6 event, Jay Briscoe defeated Michael Elgin to win the ROH World Championship, becoming only the second two-time ROH World Champion.

His year-long feud with Adam Cole came to an end when he defeated The Panama City Playboy at Final Battle 2014 to successfully retain the ROH World Championship in a brutal Fight Without Honor match.

WWE CCO Triple H paid his tribute to Jay Briscoe

Jay Briscoe's death brought everyone together. Multiple WWE stars paid tribute to Jay despite him never working for the Stamford-based promotion. The company's head booker took to Twitter to extend his condolences.

"An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe." - Triple H tweeted.

Triple H @TripleH An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.

During the NXT episode on Tuesday night, the commentary team acknowledged the tragic incident.

Naturally, the entire wrestling world is in mourning. We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Jay's (real name Jamin Pugh) family and friends during this difficult time.

