Did Jay Briscoe ever wrestle for WWE?

Jay Briscoe's death saw tributes pour in from wrestlers working in WWE, AEW, ROH and other promotions. It is truly one of the most shocking pieces of news to come out of the wrestling world in 2023, and we suspect it will remain that way for a while.

Briscoe is one of the most talented wrestlers to have ever stepped foot in the ring. He has innumerable championships and top-tier matches to his name and has cemented his legacy as a legend even though he was just 38 years old. Indeed, he had the ability to wrestle any kind of match and make it a clinic at that.

The real-life Jamin Pugh worked for multiple wrestling promotions across the globe. He has competed in ROH, CZW, NJPW and IMPACT. It is interesting to note the lack of WWE in his resume, a place he has never been to.

Triple H @TripleH An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe. An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.

Jay Briscoe and WWE never managed to work together during the former's illustrious career. Nevertheless, not working for the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and still becoming a top name in the sport speaks volumes about the talent he was.

Jay Briscoe honored by WWE

Callum Altimas @CallumAltimas NXT paying tribute to Jay Briscoe is a reminder that despite the tribalism that some fans push, pro wrestling is just a huge family.



So happy to see them pay respects like this. NXT paying tribute to Jay Briscoe is a reminder that despite the tribalism that some fans push, pro wrestling is just a huge family. So happy to see them pay respects like this. https://t.co/rfBeGcnQvR

Jay Briscoe's death is being mourned by everyone in the wrestling world, including the folks at WWE. During the latest episode of NXT, the camera took a direct shot of Vic Joseph and Booker T, wherein they addressed his passing and paid tribute to him.

Joseph talked about how they had received word of the news live on air. They took a moment to remember him and acknowledge the impact he had on the industry. It was a class move from Triple H and team, who showed that rivalries and business need to be put aside when it comes to matters like this.

Earlier today, Tony Khan was the one who first broke the news to the wrestling fraternity. In a tweet, he paid tribute to the former ROH World Champion and sent his condolences to his near and dear ones.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin"

Famous figures like Triple H, Bayley, Christopher Daniels, Gunther, The Usos, and the official accounts of many wrestling promotions Briscoe worked with all paid homage to him. May he rest in peace.

