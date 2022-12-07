"Usos my a**" - 14-time champion brutally criticizes Jimmy and Jey Uso win Tag Team of the Year award

The Usos were recently announced as the top tag team of the year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

However, Jay Briscoe wasn't pleased with Jimmy and Jey's accomplishments. Briscoe is a 14-time champion in Ring of Honor and is part of the legendary Briscoe Brothers tag team.

Wrestling News Updates @WrestlingNewses The Usos have Now Crossed 500 Days As The Smackdown Tag Team Champion The Usos have Now Crossed 500 Days As The Smackdown Tag Team Champion ☝️ https://t.co/jSx8P9hQK4

Taking to Twitter, he suggested that The Briscoes would've been in the same category if they weren't banned from television. He further took a dig at the two Bloodline members.

"Imagine if we weren’t banned from TV…Usos my a**," wrote Jay Briscoe.

The Briscoes have been performing at the highest level of tag team wrestling for years.

Earlier this year, the duo faced FTR in two incredible matches for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships. With Tony Khan acquiring ROH, expect The Briscoes to be featured regularly for the promotion.

The Usos were once victorious on this week's Monday Night RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Usos were victorious over Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle. With the win, they retained the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Initially, Jimmy and Jey were scheduled to defend their titles against Riddle and Elias. However, The Bloodline took Elias out before RAW started, and he was replaced by The Prizefighter.

Tawanna🎄❄️☃️ @RElGNSSECTION The Usos reaching 500 days as SmackDown tag team champions another milestone reach the greatest tag team of this generation The Usos reaching 500 days as SmackDown tag team champions another milestone reach the greatest tag team of this generation 🐐 🐐 https://t.co/YUZKE2zzKU

With the win, Jimmy and Jey Uso will now shift their focus toward the upcoming edition of SmackDown. They will be defending their titles against Sheamus and Butch.

Initially, Drew McIntyre was supposed to team up with The Celtic Warrior. However, the Scotsman has been declared medically unclear to compete on SmackDown. Hence, he was replaced by Sheamus' Brawling Brutes stablemate, Butch.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have enjoyed an incredible 2022, beating top teams, including Street Profits, The New Day, and other prominent names.

