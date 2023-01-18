Seth Rollins sends an emotional message after Jay Briscoe's passing away

Seth Rollins has reacted to Jay Briscoe's untimely passing away. On January 18th, the former Ring of Honor World Champion tragically died in a car accident at the age of 38.

AEW President Tony Khan was the first to publicly reveal the heartbreaking news of Jay Briscoe passing away. In the Tweet, TK expressed his condolences to the Briscoe family and promised to support them during this difficult time.

Current WWE star Seth Rollins previously made his mark under ROH, winning the ROH World Championship and tag team titles twice alongside Jimmy Jacobs. He signed with the Stamford-based promotion back in 2010 and is already a multi-time world champion.

Taking to Twitter, The Visionary honored Jay, noting the importance of him and his brother Mark Briscoe in his career.

"Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins," wrote Rollins.

Check out Seth Rollins' tweet below:

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins. Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins.

Jay Briscoe cemented his place as an ROH legend

Jay Briscoe cemented his legacy in Ring of Honor alongside his brother Mark Briscoe. The duo has been loyal to the promotion for years and won multiple titles as well.

The Briscoe Brothers regained the ROH World Tag Team Championships by beating FTR at ROH: Final Battle in December. The match was a Double Dog Collar Match that saw Jay and Mark win the tag titles for the 13th time.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. https://t.co/g95ID0ZnDW

Despite being a tag team specialist, Jay also made his mark as a singles star, winning the ROH World Championship. He is also a former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion, having won the titles with Mark and Bully Ray.

The Briscoe Brothers are former IWGP Tag Team Champions and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. They have made their mark on major promotions outside of Ring of Honor and on the American independent circuit, including House of Glory, GCW, and more.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes