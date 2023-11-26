[Photo] Luchasaurus (Killswitch) debuts new mask during AEW Collision

AEW star Luchasaurus was renamed to Killswitch by Christian Cage on Dynamite, and that has also resulted in him getting a new mask on the latest episode of Collision.

The big man showed off his new masked look to the fans inside the arena when he took on The Boys in a handicap match on AEW Collision. Despite having a new look, he had the same old strength as he toyed around with his opponents.

He got the win after giving a devastating chokeslam to one and a scary lariat to the other on the back of his head. The dominance was just there for all to see until the Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland showed up.

Once he was in the ring, he went right after Luchasaurus and handed him a beatdown in what looked like a totally different man. He hit Christian Cage’s bodyguard with two ConChairTos and also a Curb Stomp to send a message to his former tag team partner Christian Cage.

It remains to be seen if Luchasaurus will be out for a long time, and if that is the case, it will be interesting to see how Christian Cage will cope up with Copeland and his newfound mean streak in AEW.

