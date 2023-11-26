Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) destroys 270-pound former WWE star with multiple ConChairTos on Collision

Adam Copeland has just spoiled the redemption match of a certain former WWE Superstar. After weeks of holding back, he has finally let all hell loose. The star in question is Luchasaurus, who is now known as Killswitch.

A few days ago on Dynamite, Christian Cage bestowed new names for his two "sons." He renamed Luchasaurus as "Killswitch," a nod to the move that has served as his finisher for decades. He then named Nick Wayne "The Prodigy".

Adam Copeland spoiled the pleasantries then, as he brought the fight to The Patriarchy and hit Wayne with a ConChairTo. For the former TNT Champion's match tonight, he was riding solo as neither Wayne nor Cage were in attendance.

It was a squash match, and Killswitch quickly made work of his opponents immediately after the win. He continued to dish out pain after the match, but the Rated-R Superstar suddenly made his way to the ring, chair in hand, looking to continue what he started.

Expand Tweet

After a couple of chair shots, he finished with two ConChairTos and a Curb Stomp which would finally put down the muscle of The Patriarchy.

Adam Copeland has now been unleashed, and he's not holding back in the slightest against his former best friend.

What are your thoughts on the developments of this feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here