26-year-old star to be introduced as Mercedes Mone's new bodyguard after big AEW return? Analyzing the chances

AEW star Kamille recently quit being Mercedes Mone's bodyguard and many have been wondering if The CEO could potentially introduce another star as her muscle. The recently returned Megan Bayne could be the best fit to replace the former NWA World Women's Champion.

At AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, a women's Casino Gauntlet match took place where after 18 months of absence, Megan Bayne made her surprising return to All Elite Wrestling and made her debut on Dynamite. The 26-year-old was used as an enhancement talent in the promotion and her last appearance was at an episode of AEW Rampage in July 2023.

Megan Bayne was presented differently in the Casino Gauntlet match and faced off against Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander in the match. The female star is built just as Kamille and the promotion potentially putting her as Mercedes Mone's bodyguard could be perfect for Megan Bayne.

This opportunity could help Bayne make a name in the company by working with a veteran like Mercedes Mone. All Elite Wrestling could also run an angle between Megan Bayne and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone after their alliance gets built up for a couple of months.

Kamille on splitting from Mercedes Mone in AEW

Kamille was brought in as Mercedes Mone's bodyguard last year and was booked strong. However, her booking took a major hit which led to some controversy between her and Mercedes Mone. Kamille eventually quit her bodyguard position in December 2024.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Kamille revealed that she felt like walking away from the situation instead of addressing the TBS Champion Mercedes Mone:

“I think you saw my response on Wednesday. I’m a pretty patient person, I’m a pretty forgiving person. But sometimes, enough is enough. I’ve also learned that if you don’t have something nice to say, better to not say anything at all. So I thought instead of showing how angry I was physically, just better to walk away," Kamille said. [H/T: Fightful]

The fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has planned for Kamille in All Elite Wrestling this year.

