26-year-old star spotted backstage at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage after 550+ days away from AEW - Reports

According to recent reports, a major free agent is at AEW Dynamite tonight. With its Maximum Carnage special episode set to take center stage in under an hour, there may be some anticipation for surprises during the night.

Megan Bayne has been associated with the promotion on several occasions. In 2021, she competed in several matches on the Youtube-exclusive DARK show. However, the last time she stepped foot in an AEW ring was in June 2023, when she competed in a dark match after Rampage, teaming up with Emi Sakura to take on Willow Nightingale and Maki Itoh.

Fightful Select has just reported that a claim has been going around about Bayne being around for Dynamite tonight. From late 2023 to early 2024, it was believed that she had signed a deal with the company; however, no creative plans came to fruition, and eventually, reports came in about her not being under contract anymore.

Tonight, the promotion will be holding its first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet match with a Women's World Championship shot on the line. The men's edition of the match has featured several surprise entrants, and the former Stardom talent could surprise everyone with an appearance later tonight.

