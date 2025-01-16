  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • 26-year-old star spotted backstage at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage after 550+ days away from AEW - Reports

26-year-old star spotted backstage at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage after 550+ days away from AEW - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 16, 2025 00:45 GMT
AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage is taking place later tonight [photo: AEW Official X Account]
AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage is taking place later tonight [photo: AEW's official X account]

According to recent reports, a major free agent is at AEW Dynamite tonight. With its Maximum Carnage special episode set to take center stage in under an hour, there may be some anticipation for surprises during the night.

Megan Bayne has been associated with the promotion on several occasions. In 2021, she competed in several matches on the Youtube-exclusive DARK show. However, the last time she stepped foot in an AEW ring was in June 2023, when she competed in a dark match after Rampage, teaming up with Emi Sakura to take on Willow Nightingale and Maki Itoh.

Fightful Select has just reported that a claim has been going around about Bayne being around for Dynamite tonight. From late 2023 to early 2024, it was believed that she had signed a deal with the company; however, no creative plans came to fruition, and eventually, reports came in about her not being under contract anymore.

also-read-trending Trending

Tonight, the promotion will be holding its first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet match with a Women's World Championship shot on the line. The men's edition of the match has featured several surprise entrants, and the former Stardom talent could surprise everyone with an appearance later tonight.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी