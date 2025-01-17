29-year-old female star to help MJF in controversial AEW feud against Jeff Jarrett? Exploring the chances

MJF and Jeff Jarrett have recently started feuding. While the former has a bright future ahead, the latter's lengthy career so far has been legendary. Furthermore, Jarrett wants to become the AEW World Champion before hanging his boots.

On this week's Dynamite, the two AEW stars had a heated confrontation. Their segment saw The Salt of the Earth verbally attack the 57-year-old's wife, Karen Jarrett. In response, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion called Friedman's girlfriend, Alicia Atout, a "Canadian call girl." It remains to be seen how this rivalry develops. However, Tony Khan has the opportunity to showcase a compelling story by giving Atout a major role in this angle.

It looks like MJF and Jarrett will lock horns soon. Their match will certainly be intense, but there is a possibility that there will be interference by none other than Atout. She might help her boyfriend secure a controversial win over the WWE Hall of Famer. The Canadian interviewer is quite a well-known face in the world of professional wrestling. Fans will certainly accept her with open arms if she decides to be more than just a backstage personality. Furthermore, if booked well, she could turn into a locker room menace.

MJF called Jeff Jarrett "the pro wrestling grim reaper" on Dynamite

On AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage, Maxwell Jacob Friedman delivered a promo in which he insulted Double J's career, his past addiction issues, and his marriage to Karen Jarrett:

"You are literally the definition of the pro wrestling grim reaper. When I think about your career, it’s enough to make me want to drink. Oh, I know I just took it too far. I just had a great idea. How about for the health of this company and for you, I send your ass packing back to rehab where you belong. But do me a favor? Can you make sure that sexy MILF of a wife of yours sticks around," said MJF. [H/T: AEW's official website]

Jeff Jarrett is best known for his time in WWE, WCW, and TNA. He is a former six-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

