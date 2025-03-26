3 absent AEW stars who could return at Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty 2025 is still a few weeks away, but the fans are already excited. Such is the lineup that it has the fans all pumped up for the event. The previous pay-per-view, Revolution, threw up a lot of surprises, and the bar is set high for this one.

Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against Swerve Strickland at the event, and Kenny Omega is going to put his International title on the line in a three-way match against Speedball Mike Bailey and Ricochet.

Added to that, Megan Bayne will be getting her shot at Toni Storm’s Women's World Championship. All this has the fans excited, but what could make it even better is if some stars made their long-awaited return. In this article, we will take a look at three such stars who could return at AEW Dynasty.

#3. Britt Baker could come back at AEW Dynasty

Britt Baker has been going through a personal struggle. From reports of tensions backstage to splitting up with her boyfriend Adam Cole, the former Women's World Champion has seen a lot over the last few months. With Toni Storm and Mariah May carrying the women’s division right now, they could do with some help.

That is where Britt Baker comes in. Given that Baker has been out for a long time, it does feel like she has a point to prove to all her critics. Having her come back and go after Toni Storm or Megan Bayne will be a great way for her to reintroduce herself to the AEW fans.

#2. Saraya

Like Britt Baker, Saraya has been away for the best part of the last few months. She was last seen in an angle with Harley Cameron and has been busy with projects outside of wrestling since then. In the meantime, she has released her book, and that is about to get her a lot of interest.

Expand Tweet

She could use that as leverage to make her comeback at AEW Dynasty and go after Harley Cameron. She recently said that she would like to have a program with the rising Aussie star and give her a push. It would be great for both the stars and also for the ones planning the next compelling storylines.

#1. Wardlow

Wardlow’s case is a curious one. Wardlow is seen as someone with a lot of potential, and rightly so. He has all the tools necessary to be the top star in the company, but injuries and bad booking have kept him away from the spotlight.

He has been away with an injury since April, and it has been nearly a year since he has wrestled. If he can get his fitness sorted, then it will be great to see him make a comeback and go after a top title in AEW, which could endear him to the fans once again.

