3 accomplishments Mercedes Mone has yet to achieve in AEW

Mercedes Mone has been a prime example of a major success story in professional wrestling. A young girl from Boston, Massachusetts, who cited Eddie Guerrero as her idol, took the industry by storm and became one of the most renowned figures in history.

Ad

She rose to fame during her stint in WWE, where she wrestled for almost a decade. In doing so, Mone collected multiple championships and accolades that cemented her status as a top star. In 2022, she walked out of the company, but reached new heights in the world outside the global juggernaut.

The CEO of women’s wrestling has been a part of AEW since March 2024. From collecting major titles to setting records and wrestling in marquee matches, Mone has seemingly done it all.

Ad

Trending

However, despite such an accomplished year in AEW, Mercedes Mone still has not been able to earn these three major accolades.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

#3. AEW Women’s World Championship

Mercedes Mone wrestled her first AEW match against Willow Nightingale at the 2024 Double or Nothing event. She defeated her to win the TBS Championship and has held it with an impressive 17 successful title defenses. Moreover, she has collected other major titles, holding six titles across multiple promotions at the moment.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite such an impeccable record, The CEO has not claimed the coveted AEW Women’s World Title so far. However, all that can change should she defeat 'Timeless' Toni Storm at AEW All In: Texas.

#2. A double champion in AEW

The AEW women’s division has become a formidable proving ground for top in-ring competitors in the world. However, none of them, including names like Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Thunder Rosa, have held both of the company’s women’s titles at the same time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mercedes Mone has the opportunity to achieve that accolade at AEW All In: Texas. Being the reigning TBS Champion and holding five other titles at the same time, a win over Toni Storm at the event would earn her this first-time-ever feat.

#1. Reach 1000 days as a champion

The majority of Mercedes Mone’s singles title reign in WWE did not last very long. However, that has not been the case in AEW as Mone recently crossed 400 days as the dominant TBS Champion in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While her reign has been nothing short of remarkable, The CEO is far behind in reaching 1000 days as champion, something Roman Reigns has done in WWE, and ROH star Athena is inching close to. With her in-ring prowess and confidence, there is a huge possibility that Mone will remain champion for 1000 days in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action