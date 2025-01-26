3 AEW Collision moments that outshined WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

AEW put on Collision: Homecoming this Saturday which also coincided with WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event show. Both promotions put on a wonderful show to entertain the fans as they went head-to-head with each other.

However, Tony Khan knew he had to pull out something special from his bag to compete with WWE's counter program and did just that. Collision: Homecoming featured several special moments that even overshadowed WWE's Saturday Night Main Event, some of which are listed below:

#3. Timeless Toni Storm's return overshadowed WWE's Saturday Night Main Event

Ahead of their match at AEW Grand Slam in Australia, Toni Storm and Mariah May came face-to-face with each other. At first, Storm tried to play her inexperienced rookie with amnesia gimmick as she tried to hug Mariah only to be slapped multiple times by the current Women's World Champion and dropped down to the mat.

The Glamour would then exit the ring only to see Toni Storm get up and pull off an incredible swerve as she revealed her 'Timeless' self. She would then call out Mariah May and recall their incredible feud from last year, before warning May of what's to come in their match.

This exhilarating moment from Storm shook the crowd and made the fans overjoyed as they now anticipate what's next in this chapter. This one moment also singlehandedly overshadowed any of the action from WWE's Saturday Night Main Event.

#2. Samoa Joe's return to the ring

Samoa Joe had been absent from the ring for a long time and was finally announced to make his return in a match against Nick Wayne on Collision. The Samoan Submission's first match in six months did not disappoint as he looked to batter his young opponent.

Joe also came out to the ring in a positive mood and had his allies, Hook and Katsoyuri Shibata backing him up at ringside. The former WWE Superstar did not take it easy on Nick Wayne as he looked to send a message to his group; The Patriarchy.

The former AEW Champion picked up a dominant win in his return match, even after Nick Wayne pulled some dirty tricks out of his arsenal.

#1. The presentation of The Hounds of Hell

A new group has emerged from within The House of Black following Malakai Black's reported departure from AEW. A recent vignette on Dynamite showcased new rebranded gimmicks for Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. The group is now called The Hounds of Hell.

King and Matthews would then showcase a fiery new presentation as they emerged in scorned red during their entrance on Collision: Homecoming. The duo took on The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liana) and picked up the win in emphatic fashion as the crowd in the Daily Place cheered them on.

