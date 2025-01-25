3 AEW faction wars we must see in 2025

AEW has a huge roster at the moment. The Jacksonville-based promotion has numerous world-class stars who cannot be kept on the sidelines for too long.

Tony Khan's willingness to feature as many stars on weekly television as possible has led to the rise of several factions in All Elite Wrestling. Many individuals who might not get consistent screen time as solo acts are paired with other talented stars to boost AEW's trio division.

Over the years, we have witnessed the rise of many memorable groups in All Elite Wrestling. Several great stables have left their mark on the audience, from The Inner Circle to The Blackpool Combat Club.

Unfortunately, AEW's trios division has lost its appeal in the past few months, and Tony Khan will need to book intriguing storylines to bring things back on track. In this article, let's look at three faction wars we could witness in AEW in 2025.

#3. The Hurt Syndicate could wage war with The Death Riders

The Death Riders have established their stranglehold over AEW for the past four months. The group has not shied away from crossing any limits to fulfill its mission of eliminating complacency from Jacksonville-based promotion.

Led by Jon Moxley, the heel faction has inflicted severe damage to many babyfaces, including Bryan Danielson, Orange Cassidy, and Jay White. While The Death Riders have been quite dominant so far, their reign of terror could come to an end if they run into The Hurt Syndicate.

Years after terrorizing the WWE roster in 2020-21 as The Hurt Business, the trio of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP reunited in All Elite Wrestling in October 2024.

The faction has been on fire for the past three months, decimating every threat that dared to oppose it. Many fans believe that Moxley and his allies are purposefully avoiding Lashley's group because they are fully aware of how much of a threat The Hurt Syndicate could be.

In 2025, Tony Khan must pull the trigger on a rivalry between the two factions. The Hurt Syndicate could soon cross paths with the Death Riders on Dynamite, leading to a series of matches between the two sides.

The Hurt Syndicate could target The Death Riders' AEW World Trios Championship, currently held by Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta. The former Hurt Business could also recruit Ricochet at some point to help them even the odds against Moxley's group.

The rivalry could eventually lead to a singles feud between The All Mighty and The Purveyor of Violence, which would surely be an exciting affair.

#2. The Patriarchy could feud with AEW's new faction Rated-FTR

Cope made his much-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling at Worlds End 2024. The Ultimate Opportunist did not come alone, as he aligned himself with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to form Rated-FTR.

The trio is currently feuding with The Death Riders, and they intend to punish them for causing chaos in AEW. Once the group concludes its rivalry with the Jon Moxley-led faction, it could wage war against another obnoxious faction.

At some point in 2025, Rated-FTR could enter a program with The Patriarchy. The Christian Cage-led faction has lost momentum in recent months, and a feud against Cope's group could help restore fans' investment in Cage's faction.

The two groups could have a long rivalry, where we get to see several interactions between Cope and Cage. While they have battled each other in All Elite Wrestling before, the two former best friends could bring their respective factions into war to bring more eyeballs on AEW's trios division.

#1. The Undisputed Kingdom could battle against a reunited Elite

Kenny Omega returned to AEW at Worlds End 2024, and it wouldn't be long before his paths crossed with The Young Bucks. While The Cleaner does have some issues to resolve with his former allies, the trio could likely reunite at some point.

If the original Elite reforms in 2025, they should feud with Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom. The trio of Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Adam Cole are back on the same page, with Mike Bennett and Matt Taven also in their corner. If the two factions clash against one another, it would arguably be one of the most blockbuster feuds of this year.

The Elite has a score to settle with The Panama Playboy, who turned his back on the Kenny Omega-led faction in 2022. The two sides were set to have a long feud in that year before injuries caused the plans to be scrapped away.

The Undisputed Kingdom currently finds itself in a tough spot in AEW, as fans do not want them to continue as babyface. Tony Khan might listen to the audience's voice and turn Adam Cole and his allies into villains a few months later.

A heel version of the Undisputed Kingdom going up against a babyface Elite would surely be a mouth-watering prospect. The feud could end up being a turning point for AEW's Trios division, which has felt like an afterthought in recent months.

