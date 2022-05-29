3 AEW heel turns and 2 babyface turns that could potentially happen at Double or Nothing 2022

AEW presents its annual pay-per-view spectacular Double or Nothing 2022 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be a star-studded affair headlined by CM Punk vs. Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

With multiple titles on the line and bitter feuds reaching their zenith, which wrestlers will pull out all the stops to get the victory, even if it means crossing over to the dark side? Consequently, which previously despised villains could win over the audience to the point that they become admired instead?

Here we look at three heel turns and two babyface turns that could potentially happen at AEW Double or Nothing 2022.

#3. AEW heel turn - Christian Cage turns on Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus

AEW has been teasing the dissension between Christian Cage and the team that he has been managing, Jurrasic Express. While the duo have been AEW tag team champions since late last year, Jungle Boy hasn't been winning many of his singles matches recently and that has caused some frustration to boil over with his mentor.

Veteran wrestler Konnan shared his thoughts on the trio and has criticised them for their lack of charisma... no pun intended. Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, the WCW legend stated:

"Like I mentioned before: zero charisma between Luchasaurus, Christian and Jungle Boy, just none. They don't look like they hang out together at all. Starks came in and in thirty seconds just demolished all three guys, he's super charismatic and then it was a short promo. It reminds me like a young Rock."

Captain Charisma debuted in the company at Revolution 2021 and quickly set about proving that he is still able to wrestle at a high standard. He even defeated Kenny Omega to capture the IMPACT World Title.

Perhaps he has had enough with the defeats and might be tempted to turn on Jungle Boy. It could lead to a compelling student vs. mentor storyline that elevates the youngster's position on the card.

#2. AEW babyface turn - Paige VanZant wins over the crowd in her debut match

This week's AEW Rampage saw a massive development in the feud between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky. The TNT Champion announced the match to settle their feud once and for all.

It will be a mixed trios match which sees Scorpio and Ethan Page teaming up with Paige VanZant to take on Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian at Double or Nothing on May 29.

Given the name of the PPV, it is fitting that the stakes will be raised for this bout as a stipulation was added that if the Men of the Year team wins, Sammy and Kazarian will never be allowed another shot at the TNT Title.

While the rivalry over the TNT Championship has dominated television in recent months, the most intriguing development is the involvement of VanZant who will officially make her in-ring debut on the show.

While she is being positioned as a heel, the former UFC fighter's natural charisma has won over certain sections of the audience. A star-making performance this Sunday could launch her burgeoning wrestling career into the stratosphere.

Paige can look no further than fellow MMA-turned-pro wrestler Ronda Rousey, who made an amazing debut at WrestleMania 34, to see how a great debut can set her on the path to wrestling success.

#2. AEW heel turn - Ruby Soho turns on the fans after winning the Owen Hart Cup

Ruby Soho’s time in AEW has been pretty strange so far. After a headline-making debut at All Out 2021, her stock has dropped a long way over the last year, with her struggling to get TV time despite being hugely popular amongst fans.

Ruby Soho qualified for the finals of the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament with a win over Kris Statlander in the Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Rampage, but it seems like fans in attendance weren't happy with her victory.

The crowd actually booed Soho as she celebrated her victory, clearly upset that fellow fan favorite Statlander didn't get the victory. If Soho were to defeat Britt Baker this Sunday to be crowned the Owen Hart Foundation winner, it will be interesting to see how the crowd reacts to it.

It could be the perfect opportunity for the former WWE Superstar to rub the victory in the fans' faces and cement a much-needed heel turn, breathing new life into her character.

#1. AEW babyface turn - Serena Deeb wins the Women's Championship

While Serena Deeb is the clear heel going into her Women's Championship match against current titleholder Thunder Rosa, what's undeniable is her wrestling ability and experience. Fans might boo her but they can't help but respect her skills and the tough road she took to get to this moment.

The promo that she cut on Dynamite a few weeks ago where she opened up about the sacrifices she made to chase her wrestling dream definitely won over some fans.

The Professor has proven herself to be an outstanding performer in the AEW women's division over the past year. It might be a tad to soon for Rosa to drop the belt, but fans wouldn't begrudge Deeb winning the championship and becoming the top dog in the company. She definitely deserves it.

#1. AEW heel turn - CM Punk wins the title and becomes the ultimate version of himself

CM Punk's could be poised to start a third Summer of Punk if he defeats Adam Page for the World Championship. Since his arrival, he has made it clear that he's committed to making All Elite Wrestling a success by wrestling some of the younger competitors on the roster.

Adding a potential heel turn to the mix would set up an explosive storyline which was teased on this past week's Dynamite, where The Cowboy claimed that he wanted to defend AEW from the Straightedge Superstar.

It would certainly be a shocking conclusion to the contest to turn the beloved Punk against All Elite Wrestling's homegrown star. It could be a Hollywood Hogan moment that builds the Chicago wrestler into the top heel champion and put over another young star possibly down the road.

